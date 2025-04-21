Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Certain Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français

Apr 21, 2025, 17:30 ET

TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the April 2025  cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.

For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of April 28, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on April 30, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend ETF

FCCD

0.11097

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.23168

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral ETF

FCUH

0.19391

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/
FCRR.U

0.12422

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International
High Dividend ETF

FCID

0.17133

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond Index
ETF

FCCB

0.07112

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Canadian Short
Term Corporate Bond
ETF

FCSB

0.08070

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Global Core Plus
Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.08526

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Canadian
Monthly High Income
ETF

FCMI

0.05221

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly
High Income ETF

FCGI

0.06286

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global
Investment Grade Bond
ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.07908

 

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Equity Premium
Yield ETF

FEPY/

FEPY.U

 

0.19994

31613F100

 

CA31613F1009

 

Monthly

 

Cboe Canada

 

Fidelity Core U.S. Bond
ETF

FCUB/

FCUB.U

0.09011

315945105

 

CA3159451051

 

Monthly

 

Toronto Stock
Exchange

For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of April 30, 2025 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on May 2, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Tactical High
Income Fund (ETF
Series)

FTHI

0.03082

31642L664

CA31642L6641

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Absolute Income
Fund (ETF Series)

 

FCAB/
FCAB.U

0.12403

 

315944108

 

CA3159441086

 

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $270 billion (as at April 17, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

