TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the April 2025 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs") and ETF Series of Fidelity mutual funds ("Fidelity Funds") listed below.

For Fidelity ETFs, unitholders of record as of April 28, 2025, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on April 30, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend ETF FCCD 0.11097 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.23168 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Currency

Neutral ETF FCUH 0.19391 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates ETF FCRR/

FCRR.U 0.12422 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity International

High Dividend ETF FCID 0.17133 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic

Canadian Bond Index

ETF FCCB 0.07112 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond

ETF FCSB 0.08070 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.08526 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian

Monthly High Income

ETF FCMI 0.05221 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF FCGI 0.06286 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global

Investment Grade Bond

ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.07908 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Equity Premium

Yield ETF FEPY/ FEPY.U 0.19994 31613F100 CA31613F1009 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Core U.S. Bond

ETF FCUB/ FCUB.U 0.09011 315945105 CA3159451051 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

For ETF Series of Fidelity Funds, unitholders of record as of April 30, 2025 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on May 2, 2025, as detailed in the table below:

Fidelity Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Tactical High

Income Fund (ETF

Series) FTHI 0.03082 31642L664 CA31642L6641 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Absolute Income

Fund (ETF Series) FCAB/

FCAB.U 0.12403 315944108 CA3159441086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $270 billion (as at April 17, 2025), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

