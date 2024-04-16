Fidelity Canada named among LinkedIn Top Companies in Canada

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Canada (Fidelity) was ranked 22nd on the 2024 LinkedIn Top Companies in Canada list, a ranking of 25 of the best workplaces to grow a career according to their data-driven methodology. This award builds on Fidelity's strong track record of employer recognitions.

"Our people are what make Fidelity such a great place to work, and we're so proud to celebrate this recognition together," said Diana Godfrey (she/her), Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, Fidelity.

"We believe that for our clients to thrive and for our business to grow, our people need to thrive. That is why our core focus is constantly listening to our employees and their changing needs, and bringing the best Fidelity has to offer to deliver the best possible employee experience. Whether supporting our employees with a flexible hybrid work program, an inclusive workplace culture, extensive training and development programming, and growth opportunities, we strive to constantly improve Fidelity as an employer in all the areas that matter to our people. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to our people and what they bring to work every day for each other and our clients."

Using LinkedIn data that measures different elements of career progression - including ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and employee presence in the country - LinkedIn builds their list highlighting companies that are helping their employees build careers that set them up for long-term success.

The full list of LinkedIn's Top Companies can be found here.

Fidelity has received several other employer awards in 2024:

Canada's Top 100 Employers

Top 100 Employers GTA's Top Employers

Canada's Top Employers for Young People

Top Employers for Young People Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers

Top Family-Friendly Employers Great Place To Work - Best Workplaces for Today's Youth

Great Place To Work - Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work - Best Workplaces with Most Trusted Executive Teams

About Fidelity Canada

Fidelity Canada is part of the broader group of companies collectively known as Fidelity Investments, one of the world's largest providers of financial services.

For over 35 years, Fidelity in Canada has helped clients build better financial futures. Consisting of Fidelity Investments Canada ULC and Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC, Fidelity Canada has over $373 billion in assets under management and administration (as at April 12, 2024).

Fidelity Investments Canada provides over 1.5 million individual investors and institutional clients a choice of innovative and trusted investment strategies to reach their financial goals. The choice includes a wide range of mutual funds, ETFs, sustainable investing products, digital asset strategies, high net-worth and Private Wealth programs and more. Fidelity investment strategies are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Fidelity Clearing Canada is a leading provider of custody and clearing services and provides robust, flexible, scalable and innovative solutions to registered portfolio managers, investment dealers and other institutional investors. Clients rely on FCC for expertise in wealth management technology, trading, administration and reporting and business transition, which provides them the freedom to focus on what they do best – helping investors achieve their financial goals.

www.fidelity.ca

