From its inception in 1967, the federation has been involved in the growth of the communities within the Nunavik region, by providing essential services especially throughout their general stores which offer wide ranging products from groceries, hardware, houseware and toys.

"After reviewing several ESL solutions on the market, we chose to work with JRTech Solutions due to its proven history in delivering electronic shelf label technology in the retail market for over 10 years. Furthermore, it was important for us to have a reliable ESL solution that would last for significantly more years than any other ESL solution currently available. According to our tests and a review of stores previously installed by JRTech Solutions, Pricer's infrared communication infrastructure has proven to meet those needs," says Mark Blair, General Manager Ilagiisaq-FCNQ. "The ease of use and reliability of Pricer's technology is a welcome relief for our community stores where tiered pricing has traditionally been a challenge to manage."

"In serving remote communities which are difficult to access, it was crucial for us to select a system that could guarantee long-term performance with no need for local servicing," adds Melissa Natachequan, Great Whale River Co-op General Manager. "The system is neat and the look of the digital price tags truly pop on our shelves. Our staff is finding the ESLs to be much better than the old paper stickers, especially for spotting discontinued items. Our customers like the ESLs as well, claiming how great is to be able to see the exact savings they are getting on items in real-time."

"With our Pricer smart labels already installed in major chains throughout Canada, working with the Ilagiisaq-FCNQ has allowed us to prove, once again, JRTech Solutions' ability to scale, reach and supply even the most remote regions of Canada. This deployment effectively becomes the most Northern installation of any ESL solution in the world. It is a testament to the reliability of our Pricer technology, confirming it can be installed anywhere with peace of mind." claims Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions Inc. "We could not be prouder to have been entrusted by the Ilagiisaq-FCNQ to serve the Inuit and Cree communities of Nunavik with our ESL technology."

About Ilagiisaq-FCNQ

Founded and managed by Nunavimmiut since 1959, the 14 cooperatives of Nunavik offer a multitude of services to the community: general store, hotel, gas station and fuel distribution, post office, cable TV, restaurant, etc.

Created in 1967 to supply the Nunavik cooperative movement with effective means of ensuring its growth, the federation, Ilagiisaq, supports its member cooperative through: purchasing, training, mechanical maintenance, technical and management support. It is also active in various economic sectors such as marketing of Inuit art, tourism, logistics management, construction, energy and transport.

The Nunavik cooperative movement is made up of over 11,000 members and 1,100 employees, of which 800 work in the North. For further information, visit www.fcnq.ca.

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor and turnkey provider of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 800 store installations with more than 12 million ESLs deployed since 2008. With ESL installations in Grocery, Pharmacy, Electronics, Warehousing and other sectors, JRTech Solutions also has the largest installation base of ESLs within the hardware industry with over 300 full-store installations. For further information, visit www.jrtechsolutions.com.

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, visit www.pricer.com.

