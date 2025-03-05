MONCTON, NB, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Over the last two days, Canada's Federal/Provincial/Territorial Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum held productive discussions on key priorities to support current and future generations of older Canadians. The meeting was co-chaired by Canada's Minister of Seniors, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, and New Brunswick's Minister responsible for Women's Equality and Seniors, the Honourable Lyne Chantal Boudreau.

As seniors represent the fastest-growing demographic in Canada, the Forum creates an opportunity for all governments to discuss new solutions that support older Canadians in living dignified and affordable lives at home and in their communities. Governments across Canada are taking action and making significant investments within their jurisdictions to support the healthy aging of Canadians. Recognizing the diverse needs of seniors, ministers reaffirmed their commitment to prioritize working together to create tailored policies and programs that address the broad issues facing seniors across the country.

During the Forum, the ministers discussed shared priorities of addressing senior abuse, ageism, supportive housing, and the role of technology in the lives of seniors, based on the principle of mutual respect for each government's jurisdiction.

The ministers emphasized the significant collaboration achieved thus far and reached a consensus on the future plan. Over the next few years, the ministers committed to continue their collaboration on addressing ongoing priorities, including:

Affordability and financial security/literacy for seniors by understanding gaps in access to affordability programs and examining programs and services that are in place to support older adults with issues of affordability and aging in place. This also includes creating awareness and education tools to help people, including younger people, to better prepare and understand personal finance management and provide information about financial services relevant to seniors.

Aging in place, healthy aging and wellness through improved awareness of leading practices in community-based seniors' services, especially those targeting equity-deserving groups and those in rural or remote communities, to better support seniors' independence and ability to remain living at home as long as possible.

Service navigation support for seniors by examining access to clear, easy-to-understand information on support services for older adults, and identifying best practices and mechanisms by which seniors learn and access information, services and benefits.

The federal government will co-chair the next session of the Forum with Nunavut, continuing the important work of collaboration and progress.

After a lifetime of hard work, Canadians deserve a secure and dignified retirement. Ministers share the goal of ensuring that Canadian seniors and future retirees achieve greater security and a better quality of life.

Note: All governments contribute to the Federal/Provincial/Territorial Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum by sharing information and innovative practices. Quebec intends to continue to fully assume its responsibilities toward seniors within its territory. While Quebec does not subscribe to a Pan-Canadian approach, it will continue to collaborate with the Forum and share best practices, experiences, and expertise in the field.

Quotes

"It was great to meet with my provincial and territorial counterparts to strengthen our collaboration and discuss how we can best support our rapidly growing aging population. The federal government recognizes the crucial role provinces and territories play in delivering essential services. We remain dedicated to working together to ensure Canadians can maintain their standard of living in retirement and support their well-being at every stage of life."

– The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Canada's Minister of Seniors

"Every senior deserves to age with dignity and respect. That's why it is important to come up with new ways of supporting seniors, regardless of their situation. Each of us has a role to play in breaking down the barriers that these individuals face."

– The Honourable Lyne Chantal Boudreau, New Brunswick's Minister responsible for Women's Equality and Seniors

"Aging with dignity is one of the cornerstones of the Government of Nunavut's Katujjiluta mandate. Our territory looks forward to taking on the co-chairing duties of this forum and working in partnership with Canada, the provinces and the territories to advocate for our Elders and Seniors."

– The Honourable PJ Akeeagok, Premier of Nunavut and Minister responsible for Seniors

Quick Facts

Federal/Provincial/Territorial Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum is an intergovernmental body established to share information, discuss new and emerging issues related to seniors, and work collaboratively on key projects.

During this year's Forum, Ministers were briefed on the work underway as part of the 2022–25 work cycle and approved three reports. The first report explores the social and economic impacts of ageism, the second report studies supportive housing for a diverse seniors population, and the third report examines the role of technology to enhance aging in place. These reports highlight lessons learned and best practices, and identify gaps to address challenges within each field. This work reflects the success of intergovernmental collaboration achieved through the Forum.

The three reports will be available on the Forum's website in the coming months.

Associated links

Federal/Provincial/Territorial Ministers Responsible for Seniors Forum

