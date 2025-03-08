OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and the Honourable Ron Kostyshyn, Manitoba Minister of Agriculture, met with their colleagues, provincial and territorial Ministers of Agriculture, as part of ongoing discussions related to the impacts and potential responses to unjustified tariffs being implemented by the United States.

Following their meeting of February 7, 2025, Ministers reaffirmed their commitment in taking a united 'Team Canada' approach to support the agriculture and agri-food sector in response to tariffs being levied by the United States.

The agriculture and agri-food sector plays a vital role in the Canadian economy, creating jobs, and feeding millions both domestically and abroad. Ministers discussed various coordinated approaches to help Canadian agri-food producers and processors diversify international trade as well as to boost internal trade options. Ministers noted the importance of utilizing the suite of business risk management (BRM) programs to meet the current and future needs of producers.

Canada is a globally-trusted trading partner and all orders of government are committed to ongoing engagement with key partners to help ensure that the Canadian agriculture sector remains strong and Canada continues to be a source of world-class products that contribute to global food security.

Quote

"As Ministers of Agriculture, we are united in our commitment to support our hardworking producers and to keep the sector strong. Our partnership is more important than ever as we stand together in the face of this uncertainty and work to find solutions to weather this storm."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

On March 7, 2025 , the Government of Canada announced that the interest-free limit under the Advance Payments Program will be set at $250,000 for 2025. This change will represent estimated savings of up to $65 million for over 13,000 producers.

, the Government of announced that the interest-free limit under the Advance Payments Program will be set at for 2025. This change will represent estimated savings of up to for over 13,000 producers. Canada and the United States are important trade partners for agri-food and seafood, with bilateral trade in these areas reaching $101.3 billion (CAD) in 2024.

and are important trade partners for agri-food and seafood, with bilateral trade in these areas reaching (CAD) in 2024. Canada's global exports of agriculture and agri-food in 2024 overall was $92.2 billion in 2024, compared to $91.6 billion in 2023.

global exports of agriculture and agri-food in 2024 overall was in 2024, compared to in 2023. In 2024, Canada exported nearly $100.3 billion globally in agri-food, fish and seafood products combined. In 2023, that number was $99.2 billion .

exported nearly globally in agri-food, fish and seafood products combined. In 2023, that number was . In 2023, the whole agriculture and agri-food system employed 2.3 million people and represented 1 in 9 jobs in Canada .

. The Food and Beverage processing sector is the largest manufacturing sector in Canada in terms of both GDP and employment, representing 16.5% of manufacturing GDP and 17.8% of manufacturing jobs.

