Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser Speaks with Alberta's Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jason Nixon

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Minister Sean Fraser and Minister Jason Nixon spoke via phone this evening.

Minister Nixon communicated the Government of Alberta's continued willingness to partner with the federal government and to cost-match the additional federal funding to address encampments and unsheltered homelessness. The Ministers agreed to provide the initial funding to four priority communities in Alberta, including: Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, and Red Deer.

The Ministers have directed their respective officials to meet in the coming days and to negotiate a deal which would see this funding go to communities on an urgent basis.

Micaal Ahmed

Senior Communications Advisor

Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

(343) 598-3920

[email protected]

Media Relations

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

(613) 960-9251

Toll-Free: 1(877) 250-7154

[email protected]

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities