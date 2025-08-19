TOWN OF TILLSONBURG, ON, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Residents of the Town of Tillsonburg will benefit from improved transit services following a combined investment of $214,953 from the federal government and the Town of Tillsonburg.

This project involves the installation of 12 bus shelters, signage, and benches across the community. These enhancements will improve rider comfort by providing shelter from the weather, while strengthening connections to the inter-community transit system and regional networks, including T:Go Transit.

This investment will help make public transit in Tillsonburg more connected and reliable for residents.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to improving public transit in communities across the country. This investment will make transit in Tillsonburg more accessible, reliable, and connected for residents."

Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"The addition of bus shelters in our community greatly improves the rider experience. The shelters also provide a helpful visual reminder to citizens that public transit is available throughout the community, including convenient service to popular destinations like our downtown core and other employment zones."

Deb Gilvesy, Mayor of Tillsonburg

"We appreciate the federal government's support as we continue to invest in our public transit infrastructure and work to provide viable transportation alternatives."

Carlos Reyes, Director of operations for the Town of Tillsonburg

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $153,436 in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the town of Tillsonburg is contributing $61,517

in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the town of is contributing The RTSF, under the Canada Pubic Transit Fund (CPTF) supports the improvement and expansion of locally driven transit solutions by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern Communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

The RTSF consists of two funding streams: the Planning and Design Projects stream, which supports the planning and design activities of a transit system and the Capital Projects stream, which supports the purchase of public transit assets such as vehicles and supporting infrastructure. The application period for both of these streams are closed. Updates on future intakes can be found on the RTSF website.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Colleen Pepper, Communications Officer - Corporate Services, Town of Tillsonburg, 519-688-3009 x4008, [email protected]