TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced over $28 million in funding to help create 68 affordable homes in Toronto.



The project, located at 4201-4203 Kingston Road, will offer new one and two-bedroom affordable housing units, as well as amenity spaces for tenants. The project will be owned and led by Gabriel Dumont Non-Profit Homes, an Indigenous housing provider. These homes will be dedicated to Indigenous people who are experiencing, or are at risk of, homelessness. This project will exceed the local accessibility requirements by 20%.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The project will be completed by the fall of 2024.

A breakdown of funding for this project includes:

$28 .1 million from the Government of Canada under the Cities Stream of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI)

.1 million from the Government of under the Cities Stream of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) $60,000 in additional SEED funding from the Government of Canada

in additional SEED funding from the Government of $6.29 million in funding and financial incentives from the City of Toronto .

This is made possible by the federal government's additional investment of $1.5 billion into RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. This investment is expected to create at least 5,200 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with almost 50% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

Quotes:

"The federal government will always step up to ensure that all Canadians have a safe and secure place to call home. Through programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative, and by working with all levels of governments, we are quickly providing new affordable homes for people who need them most, right across the country." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to have invested in the Rapid Housing Initiative here in Toronto. These new homes are more than just safe and affordable places to live, they are key to a better life for the residents who call Toronto their home." – The Honourable John McKay, Member of Parliament for Scarborough—Guildwood

"Everyone needs a safe place to call home. Today's announcement of federal funding for the development 68 new rent-geared-to-income homes, led by our valued partner Gabriel Dumont Non-Profit Homes, is yet another example of the kinds of investment and partnership required to address Toronto's housing and homelessness crisis. The new homes here on Kingston Road will make a critical difference in the lives of many Indigenous residents and I'm excited to see the Government of Canada supporting this opportunity to develop more 'for Indigenous, by Indigenous' housing." – Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

"I am grateful to the Government of Canada for their important investment of $28.1 million in Indigenous-led modular housing. This initiative will provide safe and dignified homes for Indigenous people in our city. I look forward to working with our partners to support the delivery of this project and improve the lives of Toronto residents." – Councillor Gord Perks (Parkdale-High Park), Chair of the Planning and Housing Committee

"This new Rapid Housing Initiative funding for Indigenous-led housing will make a significant impact on the lives of many Scarborough residents, and ensure that we remain a diverse, welcoming community. I remain grateful to the Government of Canada for this investment which will quickly strengthen the supply of affordable housing in Toronto." – Councillor Paul Ainslie (Scarborough-Guildwood)

"Aaniin, this housing initiative is vital for the changing landscape of what urban Indigenous people need to thrive in the city of Toronto. We need to meet the changing needs of our Indigenous community. One of our long time residents and board members says "As we enter into the future we must know where we came from." The effort to reduce Indigenous houselessness is being born here in this community today."– Crystal Samms, Chair of the Board, Gabriel Dumont Non-Profit Homes

Quick facts:

The federal government's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious,10-year plan that will invest more than $82 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious,10-year plan that will invest more than $82 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples.

once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of the three rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500.

is expected to be over 15,500. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health or addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Related links:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

for the most requested Government of housing information. To find out more, visit RHI3 and eligibility criteria .

. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , , and . To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Information on this news release: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]