VANCOUVER, TRADITIONAL TERRITORY OF THE MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH, AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH, BC, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - In addressing anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health systems, we must ensure we support organizations in their capacity building. The Government of Canada applauds the Indigenous Physicians Association of Canada's (IPAC) efforts to work toward safer health systems.

To that end, Indigenous Services Canada is supporting IPAC in their advocacy against racism with more than $150K to help ensure Indigenous people in Canada have access to health services without fear of discrimination or racism.

The association helped plan the National Dialogues on Anti-Indigenous Racism in Canada's Health Systems and continues to participate in federal discussions aimed at advancing this important work.

This funding will ensure that IPAC can continue its role as a national leader in this work, with on-going engagement on national-level events and activities in collaboration with Indigenous Services Canada and other Indigenous and non-Indigenous health partners.

"As Indigenous physicians, working for safer health systems for Indigenous people is deeply personal work. Our own families and communities are directly impacted by the racism that continues to infect our healthcare systems. While the stories of Joyce Echaquan, Brian Sinclair - and many others – fill us with anger and grief, we also feel empowered by the groundswell of allies and partners that have rallied around the call to anti-racism."

Dr. Michael Dumont

Physician Director, Indigenous Physician's Association of Canada

"The type of work and advocacy that the Indigenous Physician's Association of Canada is doing is so important in making Canada's health systems more safe and accessible to all Indigenous Peoples. It is with the help of organizations like IPAC that we can create a more inclusive and safe society."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

Budget 2021 provided $126.7 million over three years, beginning in 2021-22, to take action to foster health systems free from racism and discrimination where Indigenous Peoples are respected and safe.

over three years, beginning in 2021-22, to take action to foster health systems free from racism and discrimination where Indigenous Peoples are respected and safe. The department is actively flowing funding to organizations to support various partner-led health initiatives focused on improving access to culturally safe services, supporting the integration of cultural and patient safety and enhancing accountability.

