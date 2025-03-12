JOLIETTE, QC, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Securing Joliette's drinking water supply is made possible after an investment of $1,400,000 from the federal government.

By rehabilitating and raising the walls of the intake canal for the drinking water plant, and reprofiling the Gohier dam, this initiative will ensure the sustainability of essential infrastructure and reduce the risks associated with water breaks or contamination.

The project is part of a vision of sustainable development that strengthens the resilience of facilities in the face of climate change. By modernizing these strategic infrastructures, the City of Joliette guarantees a more reliable and secure supply of drinking water, adapted to the community's current and future needs.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to invest in upgrading critical facilities like the intake canal and Gohier Dam, because we're not only protecting the health of our citizens, we're also ensuring a reliable water supply to meet the needs of the community. The federal government remains committed to investing in sustainable solutions to meet the needs of its citizens and businesses while ensuring the protection of its essential resources."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The support of the federal government is an essential step in ensuring the well-being of our citizens and the sustainability of our city. By modernizing our infrastructure, we are guaranteeing Joliette a quality supply of drinking water, while preparing for the environmental challenges of tomorrow. This project reflects our commitment to a resilient, constantly evolving city that cares about the well-being of its citizens."

Pierre-Luc Bellerose, Mayor of Laval

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,400,000 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.92 billion has been announced for more than 112 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 112 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through:

Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries;

to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries;

Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and



Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

