SUDBURY, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Viviane Lapointe, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Sudbury and Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced federal funding up to almost $28 million to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in Sudbury.

Funding will support upgrades to the Lively-Walden Wastewater System within the City of Greater Sudbury. These upgrades will increase sanitary sewer capacity in the Lively/Walden sewershed and support development in the area, which is currently limited due to a lack of system capacity.

This project will include construction of lift station upgrades, linear collection system upgrades, an expansion of the Walden Wastewater Treatment Plant and the decommissioning of the Lively Wastewater Treatment Plant. Once completed, the project is expected to enable the construction of 3,300 new homes in the City of Greater Sudbury.

This investment, delivered through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), plays a crucial role in strengthening essential infrastructure and getting more homes built faster.

Quotes

"We've made key investments in housing, and this support further demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Sudbury has the critical resources we need to get homes built. This funding will directly support Sudbury's growth, ensuring that new housing developments have the necessary critical infrastructure to build and expand access. This is about building strong, sustainable communities where families can thrive."

Viviane Lapointe, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Sudbury

"We are grateful to the Federal Government for this significant investment of nearly $28 million in the Lively-Walden Wastewater System. This critical project will unlock the potential for 3,300 new homes, supporting much-needed housing growth in this important part of our city. Strong partnerships like this are key to building a thriving, sustainable community, and we appreciate the Government of Canada's commitment to helping us upgrade our infrastructure to meet our housing needs."

Paul Lefebvre, Mayor, City of Greater Sudbury

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than $5 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada .

Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across . A share of this funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF will be provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake launched on November 7, 2024 , and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada , and until May 19, 2025 , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online.

, and applications will be accepted until for communities of all sizes across , and until , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online. At least 10% of funding under the direct delivery stream will be allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. Eligible Indigenous applicants have until May 19, 2025 , to submit their projects.

, to submit their projects. On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Building more homes. Making it easier to own or rent a home. Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

, the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous Peoples.

Associated Links





Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts - For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Greater Sudbury, Communications and Engagement at [email protected] for all inquiries