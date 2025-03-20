Federal government invests over $7.9 million for safer and more accessible streets in Montreal

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Montreal residents will benefit from expanded access to active transportation options thanks to a federal investment of more than $7.9 million, which will help fund four projects.

With an investment of nearly $3.3 million, the redevelopment of Lapierre and Matte streets, aimed at improving user safety and comfort, will be completed in the coming months. While work on Lapierre Street took place in the summer of 2024 to modernize infrastructure adapted to the needs of cyclists and pedestrians, work on Matte Street, planned for this summer, will complete this transformative project. In addition to promoting active transportation, these improvements will enhance connectivity in the area and align with Montréal-Nord's vision of reducing car dependency and supporting the ecological transition.

Two projects to promote active mobility and secure travel will be carried out in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough of Montreal thanks to funding of $3,864,000. First, the development of a shared street on Gouin Boulevard in the Sault-au-Récollet sector will provide an inclusive and green space for pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, safety measures will be implemented around 16 schools and 11 seniors' residences, including curb extensions, speed bumps, improved pedestrian crossings, and speed display signs.

A grant of $817,130 will allow the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough to redevelop Rivard and Boucher Streets to reduce vehicle speeds and protect vulnerable users. In response to requests from residents and local users, the interventions will include sidewalk widening, additional greenery, improved signage, and reduced parking.

These initiatives are part of a broader program to improve road safety and aim to create a safer, more pleasant, and active transportation-friendly environment. They promote sustainable mobility while enhancing infrastructure and service accessibility for all. These projects contribute to a healthier and more inclusive living environment by encouraging active mobility and improving accessibility for all citizens.

"Accessible active transportation options are essential for healthy, green, and inclusive communities. The Government of Canada is proud to support this vital community project. The redevelopment of Matte Avenue and Lapierre Street will provide Montrealers with safer roads and encourage residents to stay active."

Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa

"By supporting these projects in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, we are taking another step toward neighborhoods where active mobility is not only encouraged but also safe for everyone. Whether through shared streets or adapted facilities around schools and senior residences, we are investing in infrastructure that makes travel easier, reduces our carbon footprint, and improves citizens' quality of life."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville

"The redevelopment project for Rivard and Boucher Streets is a concrete example of our commitment to creating safer and more accessible urban spaces for all residents. By improving pedestrian safety, reducing traffic speed, and promoting active transportation, we are helping to build a more pleasant and sustainable environment for residents while addressing concerns raised by the local community."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada, Quebec Lieutenant, and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie

"Thanks to the redevelopment work on Lapierre and Matte streets, Montréal-Nord continues its transformation into a safer and more accessible living environment. The reconstruction of sidewalks, curbs, and curb extensions, the improvement of the roadway and lighting system, as well as landscaping between Pascal Street and Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard, will help enhance active mobility and connectivity in the area. A concrete step toward a more sustainable, inclusive, and dynamic future."

Christine Black, Mayor of the Montréal-Nord Borough

"We are delighted to see these projects taking shape in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. The development of a shared street and safety measures around schools—including curb extensions, speed bumps, improved pedestrian crossings, and speed display signs—will significantly enhance the safety of the most vulnerable users. These improvements will also create calmer, safer, more inclusive, and greener spaces. These initiatives reflect our commitment to promoting active mobility and enhancing the quality of life of our population."

Émilie Thuillier, Mayor of the Ahuntsic-Cartierville Borough

"Located in a dense area with significant traffic, Boucher and Rivard streets previously had sidewalks that were far too narrow to ensure safe and comfortable active travel. By calming these streets and widening the sidewalks, they will now be much more pedestrian-friendly and efficient in terms of universal accessibility. In addition to ensuring pedestrian safety and comfort, these projects will improve residents' quality of life by greening and beautifying these previously paved heat islands, making them more resilient to extreme rain and heat events,"

Luc Rabouin, Mayor of the Plateau-Mont-Royal Borough

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $7,966,044 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

Applications from eligible Indigenous applicants and applicants located in the territories are currently being accepted under the Active Transportation Fund's Capital Project stream until April 9, 2025 . For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html.

until . For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html. In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide $400 million to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating employment opportunities, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring equitable access to services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

for more information. The federal government also recently launched its new Active Transportation Online Hub . This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada , and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

