OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic in Canada is having real, tangible public health, economic, and safety impacts on all Canadians. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action to help those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, and the Minister for Health and Social Services of Quebec, Lionel Carmant, have announced that additional funding of $39.8 million is being provided to Quebec communities as part of the Canada–Quebec Agreement to support the homelessness sector's response to COVID-19 under Reaching Home.

This additional funding will allow for continued efforts to prevent and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Communities will be able to use this funding for various activities, such as housing services, prevention and referral to services provided outside of shelters, medical and health services, client support services, capital investments, and resource coordination and data collection.

The additional funding announced today comes from the $236.7 million that the Government of Canada announced last September under the Reaching Home program, to help the homeless-serving sector expand and increase the emergency measures that were put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this additional funding, the total amount allocated to Quebec communities under this agreement is $70,467,501.

Quotes

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. We know that people who are experiencing homelessness are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. That is why it is so important to ensure that our communities are equipped with the resources that they need to support people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This investment in Quebec communities under the Canada–Quebec Agreement will greatly contribute to supporting the people who need it the most."

– Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen

"In these difficult times, organizations that work with people who are experiencing homelessness find their services to be in great demand. All resources are being deployed to respond to the increased needs. I would like to highlight the tenacity and the commitment of all those who are working together to support and promote the well-being of people who are experiencing homelessness. The announced additional funding will make it possible to better support them in their important mission."

– Minister for Health and Social Services of Quebec, Lionel Carmant

Quick Facts

Every region that is already receiving funding under Reaching Home will receive additional funding.

The Canada–Quebec Agreement to support the homelessness sector's response to COVID-19 under Reaching Home builds on the collaborative terms and principles established in previous agreements on homelessness and will be based on Quebec's service organization structures.

Associated Links

Additional $3 million to respond to homelessness-related needs in Montréal (French only)

Announcement of the Canada–Quebec Agreement to support the homelessness sector's response to COVID-19 under Reaching Home

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Daniele Medlej, Senior Communications Adviser, Office of Ahmed Hussen, P.C., M.P., Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected] ; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Sarah Bigras, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Health and Social Services of Quebec, 418-446-5911

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

