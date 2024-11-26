Federal government invests in zero emission transit planning projects

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Eight communities in Ontario are working on transitioning from fuel-based public transit vehicles to zero emission electric buses after an investment of almost $850,000 from the federal government.

Findings from planning studies will advise each community on the key elements required to transition to a zero emission fleet, including the steps for purchasing electric buses and charging infrastructure. Some communities have completed their studies while others are in the preliminary stage.

Planning activities include route mapping and scheduling, identifying the required charging infrastructure, developing step-by-step processes and timelines for electrifying fleets, and conducting climate adaptation and resilience assessments.

Quotes

"We are proud to support these eight studies that will inform communities across Ontario on the best way forward to support their public transit needs while reducing impact on the climate and supporting Canada's goals to reach net-zero carbon emissions."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $841,971 in eight projects through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The towns of Collingwood , Cobourg , Halton Hills , and Milton , the Municipality of Chatham -Kent, and the cities of Kingston , Thunder Bay , and Windsor contributed a combined $210,494 .

in eight projects through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The towns of , , , and , the Municipality of -Kent, and the cities of , , and contributed a combined . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets.

net-zero emissions targets. In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solutions, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

