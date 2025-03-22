Federal government invests in water and wastewater infrastructure to support more housing across the country Français
Mar 22, 2025, 13:52 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced a federal investment of over $369.5 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) direct delivery stream to build or improve the essential infrastructure needed to promote new housing supply and increase density across the country.
In total, these investments will enable the construction of over 110,230 housing units, playing a crucial role in strengthening essential infrastructure and getting more homes built faster.
Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities across Canada. These projects will provide the foundation for future housing growth – from coast to coast to coast.
These projects will provide crucial infrastructure, improve and expand access to potable and reliable drinking water, establish new water supplies, increase wastewater capacity, support and strengthen sustainable stormwater management, find new solid waste management solutions, and remove infrastructure barriers to developing new homes while improving public health and providing environmental benefits.
The intake for the CHIF direct delivery stream remains open, and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada, and until May 19, 2025, for Indigenous applicants.
"These strong partnerships and investments in critical housing enabling infrastructure will go a long way to get more homes built, faster."
The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
- Of the 25 projects announced today, 6 were previously announced:
- Tartan Downs Development for Sydney, Nova Scotia
- CBU Water Supply and Housing Development
- Brookside Wastewater Revitalization
- Memramcook system extension project
- Addressing Drinking Water Infrastructure Issues in the Town of Torbay
- Lively-Walden Wastewater System Upgrades Project for the City of Greater Sudbury, Ontario
- As part of Budget 2024 and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than $5 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.
- A share of this funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.
- The intake for the CHIF direct delivery stream launched on November 7, 2024, and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada, and until May 19, 2025, for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online.
- At least 10% of funding under the direct delivery stream will be allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. Eligible Indigenous applicants have until May 19, 2025, to submit their projects.
- On April 12, 2024, the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan, supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars:
- Building more homes.
- Making it easier to own or rent a home.
- Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.
- Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.
- Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous Peoples and environmental assessment obligations.
Backgrounder: Federal government invests in water and wastewater infrastructure to support more housing across the country
Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund
Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan
