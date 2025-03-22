OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced a federal investment of over $369.5 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) direct delivery stream to build or improve the essential infrastructure needed to promote new housing supply and increase density across the country.

In total, these investments will enable the construction of over 110,230 housing units, playing a crucial role in strengthening essential infrastructure and getting more homes built faster.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities across Canada. These projects will provide the foundation for future housing growth – from coast to coast to coast.

These projects will provide crucial infrastructure, improve and expand access to potable and reliable drinking water, establish new water supplies, increase wastewater capacity, support and strengthen sustainable stormwater management, find new solid waste management solutions, and remove infrastructure barriers to developing new homes while improving public health and providing environmental benefits.

The intake for the CHIF direct delivery stream remains open, and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada, and until May 19, 2025, for Indigenous applicants.

"These strong partnerships and investments in critical housing enabling infrastructure will go a long way to get more homes built, faster."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

