SHAWINIGAN, QC, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Two projects aimed at improving the well-being of citizens and enhancing the social integration of vulnerable people will be launched in Shawinigan thanks to an investment of more than $2.5 million from the federal government.

These projects, which include the Social Innovation Hub of the Centre Roland-Bertrand and the Nanonetwork of Maison Eurêka, aim to transform existing community centres into modern and sustainable living spaces, while contributing to the fight against poverty and promoting health and well-being.

The Social Innovation Hub project at the Centre Roland-Bertrand aims to renovate and adapt a community centre to create a welcoming space tailored to the needs of vulnerable people, particularly those seeking to break the cycle of poverty. This project will see the entire building modernized, with significant improvements made to heating, electrical, and plumbing systems. These renovations will provide a more comfortable, safe, and inclusive environment, conducive to the development of social projects and the support of individuals in precarious situations. The Social Innovation Hub will be a true catalyst for opportunities within the community, while supporting local initiatives for a more equitable society.

The Nanonetwork project at Maison Eurêka is part of a sustainability and energy efficiency approach. It involves renovating the community health and wellness centre to make it more energy-efficient and energy-independent. The optimization of the building will be achieved through the installation of photovoltaic solar panels, the modernization of heating and cooling systems, and the addition of intelligent electrical load control. These improvements will not only reduce the centre's carbon footprint but also make its operations more efficient and environmentally friendly. The Nanonetwork at Maison Eurêka will thus become a model of innovation for community centres of tomorrow, combining user well-being and respect for the planet.

Quotes

"These projects are not simply renovations, but levers for transforming people's lives. Our government is counting on redesigned community centres to offer sustainable and inclusive solutions. By renovating these community centres, we are promoting the well-being of residents, reducing precariousness and contributing to more responsible and humane development."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain

"Improving our community infrastructures is essential to building a dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable city. Thanks to this investment, we are providing our citizens with modern and accessible spaces that will promote mutual support and social innovation. These projects once again demonstrate the strength of our community in Shawinigan and our commitment to harmonious development, both human and environmentally respectful."

Michel Angers, Mayor of Shawinigan

"As a leading actor in the fight against poverty for 42 years, this project aims to foster the development of the potential of the people we support to restore their confidence in their abilities. It was crucial for us to provide a welcoming, safe, inclusive, and accessible environment to achieve this. This GICB contribution makes the realization of this significant project for the Shawinigan community possible.

Frédéric Trudelle, Executive Directof of Centre Roland-Bertrand

"A simple roof repair turned into a major renovation project aimed at improving energy efficiency, allowing us to offer more support to individuals. This project would not have come to life without the contribution of the Government of Canada."

France Bouffard, Executive Director of Maison Eurêka

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,530,441 in these projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

Roland-Bertrand: $1,890,400 $

$

These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 53.90% and greenhouse gas emissions by 22.7 tonnes annually.



Nanonetwork of Maison Eurêka: $640 ,041

,041

These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 56.90% and greenhouse gas emissions by 66.7 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Frédéric Trudelle, Executive Director, Centre Roland-Bertrand, 819-537-8851 ext. 224, [email protected]; France Bouffard, Executive Director, Maison Eurêka, 819 536-0965 ext. 24, [email protected]