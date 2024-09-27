Federal government invests in transportation infrastructure for communities in rural Saskatchewan

COWESSESS FIRST NATION, SK, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing more than $4.4 million in transportation infrastructure projects across rural Saskatchewan.

Through the funding, Cowessess First Nation will buy electric vehicles and set up charging stations, while also building a maintenance facility to support public transportation services for on-reserve community members.

The Sturgeon Lake First Nation will build a pedestrian bridge that connects the community with nearby resources and services. Currently, pedestrian access to these amenities requires walking across a narrow bridge shared with vehicular traffic, which has resulted in several injuries and near-misses due to poor sightlines.

"We are proud to support these projects that will help residents across rural Saskatchewan get around their communities easily and conveniently. "

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"At Cowessess First Nation, we take immense pride in being at the forefront of sustainable energy projects and initiatives. These efforts are deeply personal to us, as they align with our values of respect for the land and our responsibility to future generations. This project represents more than just a step towards clean energy; it is a reflection of our commitment to preserving our sacred lands, honoring our traditional role as stewards of the land, and ensuring that the natural resources are protected for those who have yet to be born."

Erica Beaudin, Chief of Cowessess First Nation

"Tansi. In keeping with the Treaty and Fiduciary relations with the Government of Canada I would like to thank the Active Transportation Fund for the significant contribution towards Phase 1 of the Sturgeon Lake Active Transportation Project. Community safety is a priority and this project will provide a much needed active transportation route to safely cross the Sturgeon River thereby decreasing the reliance on automotive transportation as well as greatly reducing the dangers associated with pedestrian traffic on the newly paved roadway. At the same time this will provide a safe, non motorized, 1 kilometer trail for the year round use and enjoyment of membership both young and old. This historic trail is one of the many used by our forefathers and will now become a prominent and permanent element of the Sturgeon Lake First Nation. Kinanaskomitin."

Chief Christina Longjohn, Sturgeon Lake First Nation Chief & Council

The federal government is investing $4,480,416 in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). Recipients are contributing $188,110 to their respective projects.

in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). Recipients are contributing to their respective projects. The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.

