WHISTLER, BC, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Resort Municipality of Whistler will benefit from improved transit infrastructure after a joint investment of $500,000.

Over the past five years, Whistler's transit system has surpassed record ridership in the winter, and grown significantly throughout the rest of the year. The system is used daily, especially during the winter season, by residents for essential services and work, students commuting to school, and visitors traveling around the resort municipality. The funding will support the installation of bus shelters, lighting, benches, and other supporting infrastructure.

These upgrades aim to improve passenger experience, accessibility, and safety, while reducing environmental impacts and traffic congestion, making it easier for both residents and visitors to navigate Whistler.

"Ensuring communities are livable means providing reliable and accessible transit in rural areas, year-round. We are proud to support this investment in Whistler and will continue working with rural communities across the country to address their unique needs, improving transportation to access services and strengthen community connections."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea to Sky Country

"This funding helps Whistler take another critical step on its path to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately reaching its climate action goals. One of our strategies is to help people "Move beyond the car," aiming to have 50 per cent of all trips in Whistler be by transit and active transport by 2030. The improvements this funding will enable will be a major boost to our transit system, and we are very grateful to the federal government for its critical support."

Jack Crompton, Mayor of the Resort Municipality of Whistler

The federal government is investing $400 ,000 in transit infrastructure improvements in Whistler through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the Resort Municipality of Whistler is contributing $100,000 .

,000 in transit infrastructure improvements in through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the Resort Municipality of is contributing . The RTSF supports the improvement and expansion of locally driven transit solutions, by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern Communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

Through the Capital stream, eligible applicants can apply for a federal contribution of up to $10 million to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations).

to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations). Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) is accepting applications from Indigenous applicants until Tuesday, April 8, 2025 ( 3:00 EDT ). For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html.

For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2,000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2,000 projects across the country. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

