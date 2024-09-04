GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Municipal office spaces at Greater Sudbury's City Hall will transform into the green and inclusive home of a Cultural Hub at Tom Davies Square after an investment of over $25 million from the federal government. Federal funds come from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the Northern Ontario Development Program (NODP).

The funding was announced today by MP Viviane Lapointe, MP Marc G. Serré, and Mayor Paul Lefebvre. When complete, the Cultural Hub at Tom Davies Square will be home to the Art Gallery of Sudbury, the new central library, and the Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association. The facility will be a unique and exciting community space that provides residents with a variety of cultural and educational services in one convenient centralized location, and supports the City's commitment to accessibility, environmental sustainability, multiculturalism, Indigeneity, social inclusion, and culture.

This retrofit, funded through the GICB program, enhances the unique features of the existing facility while ensuring it becomes an accessible space. The Cultural Hub will be equipped with rest area seating, tactile guidance systems, charging stations for mobility devices, and voice announcements for floor identification. Sustainable upgrades include energy-efficient LED lighting and improved insulation to minimize heating and cooling loss.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) funds announced today have helped support the planning, design and engineering costs of this future transformational public space. The FedNor funds are provided by the Northern Ontario Development Program, through which FedNor invests in projects led by municipalities, First Nations, and other organizations and institutions that support community economic development, diversification, job creation and self-reliant communities in Northern Ontario.

"This $25 million is a pivotal investment in our downtown and in our arts and culture. It's also a decisive investment in our future economy and the revitalization of our downtown area. The Cultural Hub will be a gathering space that promotes art, culture, technology, knowledge, and innovation. This investment is also about economic growth and community development. The renovation and construction of the Hub will create numerous jobs in the short term, and once completed, it will continue to support our local economy by attracting tourists, cultural events and businesses to Sudbury."

Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By creating an accessible, contemporary venue for arts, culture, and language, the Cultural Hub at Tom Davies Square will be a key destination in Greater Sudbury, enhancing the local economy and tourism, and offering a welcoming space for all visitors."

Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages, and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"The Cultural Hub Project at Tom Davies Square is a transformative opportunity for our community, allowing us to create a unique cultural destination that reflects our vibrant spirit. With today's funding announcement, we are not only revitalizing this space but also advancing our commitment to sustainability by developing a world-class, energy-efficient facility. On behalf of the City of Greater Sudbury, I express our sincere gratitude to the federal government for their generous contribution of over $25 million. This support is pivotal in our mission to enrich the lives of our residents while upholding our dedication to environmental stewardship."

Paul Lefebvre, Mayor, City of Greater Sudbury

The federal government is investing $24,908,530 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program at Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada and $275,000 through FedNor's Northern Ontario Development Program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program at Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada and through FedNor's Northern Ontario Development Program. The total project cost for the Cultural Hub is $65 million , with almost $37 million in municipal funding provided by the City of Greater Sudbury .

, with almost in municipal funding provided by the . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 29% and greenhouse gas emissions by 315 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program launched its third intake of applications on August 1, 2024 , for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

, for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from to . Applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on September 4, 2024 .

to in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on . Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

at . For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

