LYTTON, BC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the devastating 2021 fire, which destroyed 90 per cent of the structures in the Village of Lytton, the federal government is committed to supporting new community infrastructure after an investment of more than $25.9 million.

This funding will go toward building a Community Hub, which will replace community infrastructure lost during the fire. The concept plan for the building includes a community-sized pool/fire reservoir, museum, festival/market/recreation space, multi-purpose rooms, learning space, and accessible washrooms. The Hub will serve as an inclusive and accessible gathering space for members of the community and surrounding areas. Located on Fraser Street, the new facility will be fire-resilient and built to net-zero standards.

Quotes

"The people of Lytton have demonstrated their resilience. Today's announcement is a crucial step in the right direction towards restoring the community and strengthening it to be stronger than it was prior to the disastrous wildfires. Once complete, the new Community Hub will be a welcoming space to grow and build connections now and into the future."

Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Village of Lytton is thankful for this funding from the federal government and commitment to rebuilding infrastructure in the Village. We have heard from the community how we need this place to gather, recreate, and be together. The Community Hub will support reconciliation; economic and climate resiliency; emergency preparedness and response; and arts, recreation, and culture, and serve residents of the Village and surrounding areas for years to come."

Denise O'Connor, Mayor, Village of Lytton

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $25,919,540 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Village of Lytton is contributing $407,649 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the is contributing . Funding for this project falls under the $64 million that the federal government announced on June 14, 2022 towards rebuilding Lytton through the construction of net-zero and fire-resistant public buildings.

that the federal government announced on towards rebuilding through the construction of net-zero and fire-resistant public buildings. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Melissa Darou, Communications Advisor, Village of Lytton, [email protected]