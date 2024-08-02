Federal government invests in over 5,200 affordable homes in Toronto
Aug 02, 2024, 10:15 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $105 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 5,235 affordable homes in Toronto.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Member of Parliament for Scarborough – Rouge Park, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.
It took place at Gower Park Place, a 164-unit apartment building located at 10 Gower Street in East York. Operated by the VincentPaul Family Homes Corporation, the site provides affordable housing to low-income families, seniors, singles, persons with disabilities and others in need.
During the event, Minister Anandasangaree also announced $30 million in funding for the Governing Council of the Salvation Army in Canada to repair 3,000 units across the country.
A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"We've heard the people of Toronto loud and clear: build good homes fast, and that is exactly what we're working to do. Today's announcement means over five thousand new affordable units in our great city; that's homes for students, families, and hard-working Canadians across the board. We'll continue to be ambitious and keep building!" – The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Member of Parliament for Scarborough – Rouge Park
"To address both productivity and fairness challenges, there is no issue more important to this city and country right now than housing affordability." – Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Member of Parliament for Beaches–East York
Quick facts:
Additional Information:
Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF in Toronto
|
Project Name
|
Region/City
|
Funding ($)
|
Units
|
Sionito 591 Finch Avenue
|
Toronto
|
52,181,634
|
158
|
City of Toronto Portfolio Repairs
|
Toronto
|
18,470,000
|
1847
|
WoodGreen Community Housing Portfolio Retrofit & Modernization
|
Toronto
|
7,500,000
|
750
|
Shelter
|
Toronto
|
9,551,295
|
35
|
St. Clare's - Repairs and Energy Efficiency
|
Toronto
|
4,910,000
|
491
|
685 Queen Street. E Revitalization
|
Toronto
|
3,456,303
|
26
|
Capital Repair Project & Accessibility Upgrades for 10 Alford Crescent- Larry Sefton Housing Co-operative
|
Toronto
|
2,983,412
|
63
|
Wigwamen Incorporated
|
Toronto,
|
1,434,000
|
14
|
Gabriel Dumont Non-Profit Homes (Metro Toronto) Inc. -
|
Toronto
|
943,567
|
80
|
River House
|
Toronto
|
800,000
|
8
|
Community Living Toronto – Sibley Parkview
|
Toronto
|
525,000
|
21
|
Normandy Apartment on Gerrard Street East.
|
Toronto
|
500,000
|
20
|
Windows and doors replacement for 33 Hahn
|
Toronto
|
455,659
|
135
|
Vincent Paul Family Homes Corporation
|
Toronto
|
405,029
|
164
|
Operating Engineers Local 793 Non-Profit Housing Inc.
|
Toronto
|
332,498
|
221
|
Repairs for 212 Epsom Downs
|
Toronto
|
285,412
|
8
|
Sojourn House - 101 Ontario Street
|
Toronto
|
250,060
|
110
|
2155 Lawrence Repair
|
Toronto
|
209,378
|
243
|
Building Retrofits for 39 Winona
|
Toronto
|
200,066
|
225
|
Matthew House: A home for Refugee Youth
|
Toronto
|
162,195
|
9
|
Casa Del Zotto
|
Toronto
|
150,000
|
202
|
Parkdale United Church Foundation-Life Safety Repairs for Phoenix Place
|
Toronto
|
144,480
|
146
|
Caboto Terrace
|
Toronto
|
120,819
|
259
|
Total
|
105,970,807
|
5,235
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
