OXFORD, NS, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing $7 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program for a new community centre in Oxford.

This funding was announced by Minister Sean Fraser, MP for Central Nova, and David Hoffman, President of the Oxford Community Centre Association. They were joined by Minister Tory Rushton from Nova Scotia – the province has previously announced $7 million for this project.

The new net-zero community center will include a full gymnasium, a community kitchen, meeting rooms, a library, childcare space, and a fitness centre. The facility will be accessible for people with different physical needs, and will also meet the Canada Green Building Council Zero-Carbon Design standards – a guide for designing new buildings where their operations can have zero carbon emissions.

This centre is replacing the Oxford Lions Club which became unusable after a sinkhole opened near it in 2018.

"Spaces like this play an important role for rural communities across our country. These centres are the heart of their community, driven by dedicated volunteers committed to making great things happen. With this federal investment, we are able to ensure the community has a green and accessible centre that will serve for generations to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This is an exciting announcement for residents of Oxford and surrounding communities. This investment is more than just a new building. It is an investment in people. This new community centre will give us a place to be active, to socialize, and to celebrate together."

The Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables and MLA for Cumberland South, on behalf of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Minister Allan MacMaster

"We are very excited about the benefits the new Community Centre will provide for the community of Oxford and surrounding Cumberland County. Without the significant support of the federal government this would not have been achievable."

David Hoffman, President of the Oxford Community Centre Association

The federal government is investing $7 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Government of Nova Scotia has previously announced a contribution of $7 million to this project.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program launched its third intake of applications on August 1, 2024 , for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

Acceptance for applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings started on September 4, 2024 .

Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program .

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

