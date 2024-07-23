Federal government invests in natural stormwater collection in Kamloops

CITY OF KAMLOOPS, BC, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - A new stormwater collection system on Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Louis Centre lands to build community resilience and protect habitats for local wildlife after an investment of $1 million from the federal government.

The project involves the construction of a natural detention pond, which will help manage urban runoff from Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Louis Centre lands during periods of heavy rainfall. By allowing large flows of water to enter and temporarily store in the detention pond, the flow of runoff entering the South Thompson River will be slowed down. Reducing peak flow rates into the river will help prevent flooding, address existing bank erosion, and mitigate potential future erosion.

In addition to its stormwater management capabilities, the project has placed public use and community social interactions at the core of its design. New features will include trails, interpretive signage and benches around the perimeter to allow the general public to interact with this new waterfront feature.

"Building resilience through the construction of natural infrastructure not only protects our communities, but also our natural ecosystems. The construction of this new detention pond will address common impacts of urbanization by slowing down the flow of runoff during heavy rainfall events, which will help prevent future floods. Our government is committed to supporting local infrastructure priorities that protect Canadians from the impacts of climate change."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We truly appreciate these investments in Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc leading-edge, sustainable, and climate-resilient green infrastructure project. Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Stormwater Management initiative supports new development on the Chief Louis Centre lands through a green infrastructure approach that will bring together the natural environment and public spaces. The facility will help protect the South Thompson River against the impacts of urbanization by improving runoff water quality, prevent flooding, mitigate erosion risk, and provide habitat for local wildlife. Integrated Stormwater management is a meaningful component of a broader holistic approach that TteS is taking on as stewards of the environment. Respect for the land, water, air, and all people are foundational to building good relationships where we all benefit and succeed."

Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir

The federal government is investing $1,000,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc are contributing $400,000 .

in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc are contributing . The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dykes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation and environmental assessment obligations.

