Aug 01, 2024, 10:15 ET
DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $30 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 1,812 affordable homes across Nova Scotia.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour.
It took place at 91 True North Crescent in Dartmouth, which received $8.2 million to build 32 new homes and will be operated by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia. The project will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes across three buildings. All buildings are net-zero, energy efficient, and are conveniently located near lakes, parks, public transport and the local elementary school.
A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"We're delivering this funding to build more homes across Nova Scotia, including right here in Dartmouth—Cole Harbour. If we want every family to not only live but thrive in our communities, they need a safe place to call home that they can afford. This investment will also help repair affordable homes across the province, ensuring they're safe and available for folks to live in today and in the future. Today's announcement is very good news, but we can't slow down – we need to keep working together to build more homes and strengthen our communities."- Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour
"The federal government is dedicated to supporting people with their housing needs and make life easier for Canadians. Through the Affordable Housing Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing across Nova Scotia. Today's announcement is yet another example on how we and we are creating real solutions for the affordable housing Canadians deserve. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." - Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria
Quick facts:
Additional Information:
Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF
|
Project Name
|
Region/City
|
Funding
|
Units
|
Bedford Affordable Housing
|
Bedford
|
1,328,648
|
12
|
Housing Trust of Nova Scotia
|
Halifax
|
2,950,000
|
295
|
Nova Scotia Department of
|
Halifax
|
9,000,000
|
900
|
True North Phase 2
|
Halifax
|
8,284,978
|
32
|
Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation
|
Antigonish
|
$30,000
|
2
|
Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation
|
Antigonish
|
$150,000
|
10
|
Bear River First Nation Repair
|
Bear River
|
$45,000
|
3
|
Repairs & Renos - Bear River
|
Bear River
|
$286,000
|
22
|
Potlotek First Nation Repairs
|
Chapel Island 5
|
180,000
|
12
|
Eskasoni Repairs
|
Eskasoni 3
|
450,000
|
30
|
Glooscap First Nation Repairs
|
Glooscap 35
|
60,000
|
4
|
Glooscap First Nation Repairs 2
|
Glooscap 35
|
150,000
|
10
|
Sipekne'katik First Nation
|
Indian Brook 14
|
45,000
|
3
|
Annapolis Valley First Nation
|
Kentville
|
885,000
|
59
|
Membertou Repair
|
Membertou
|
855,000
|
57
|
Membertou Repairs 2
|
Membertou
|
150,000
|
10
|
Pictou Landing First Nation
|
Pictou Landing
|
210,000
|
8
|
Pictou Landing First Nation
|
Pictou Landing
|
45,000
|
3
|
Millbrook First Nation repairs
|
Millbrook
|
4,200,000
|
280
|
We'koqma'q First Nation
|
Whycocomagh
|
60,000
|
4
|
We'koqma'q First Nation
|
Whycocomagh
|
840,000
|
56
|
Total
|
$30,204,626
|
1,812
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
