SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced over $3.5 million in funding through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) – a key pillar of the federal government's National Housing Strategy – to support the repairs of 650 homes for vulnerable residents in Sault Ste. Marie.

The announcement was made by Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities alongside Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie.

Operated by the Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation, this project has also received over $8 million from them and the repairs for the units are expected to be completed by January 2026.

The Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation owns 700+ rent-geared-to-income properties and 400+ subsidized private sector units which are operated by Community Housing & Development. In addition to providing safe, affordable housing to hundreds of families residing in the Sault Ste. Marie District, Community Housing & Development also administers local homelessness programs, manages the waitlist for subsidized housing, is responsible for the oversight of other local non-profit and cooperative housing operations in our service area.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's announcement of funding will uplift and renew 650 homes for Sault Ste. Marie citizens, allowing them to live comfortably while their homes remain safe and accessible for decades to come. We will continue to work with our partners to make sure vulnerable communities in Sault Ste. Marie and across Canada have access to the housing they need and deserve." - Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste Marie, on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The effects of having an affordable place to live are profound and capable of transforming communities. I am grateful for the Government of Canada's support of the Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation – it will significantly aid in maintaining our affordable, safe, and comfortable housing stock." Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie

"This contribution from the CMHC Co-Investment fund will help to ensure the long term quality of our current affordable housing stock at the SSM Housing Corporation. We look forward continuing to work with the federal government to provide safe, accessible and efficient housing our community." - Stephanie Hopkin, Board Chair, Sault Ste. Marie Housing Corporation

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund- previously known as the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

previously known as is part of the , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 units and the repair of over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

