FORT SMITH, NT, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - New homes in Salt River First Nation Reserve in Fort Smith are one step closer after an investment of $205,000 from the federal government was announced today by MP McLeod. This funding was used to purchase equipment to assist with the construction of new homes on reserve.

Supporting the needs of the most vulnerable people in Canada is one of the goals of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy. The funding announced today for the Salt River First Nation is being used to address territorial homelessness by helping to build dedicated housing for individuals and families experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness.

"The federal government is committed to working with communities and Indigenous partners to increase the availability of safe, inclusive housing options. By investing in housing and relevant supports, we can create stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities for generations to come."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Developing our new reserve to meet the critical housing needs of our people is a high priority for SRFN. Chief and Council value the support from Canada as we collaborate to build a better future for our nation"

Elizabeth Westwell, Chief Executive Officer of Salt River First Nation

Reaching Home is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across Canada . This program provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, rural, and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs.

. This program provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, rural, and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs. Funding under this program is allocated to 64 Designated Communities (urban centres), three territorial capitals, 30 Indigenous communities, and rural and remote communities across Canada . The program also makes funding available to Indigenous partners to support distinctions-based approaches to homelessness services.

. The program also makes funding available to Indigenous partners to support distinctions-based approaches to homelessness services. Through Reaching Home, the federal government is investing $4 billion over 9 years to address homelessness. Budget 2024 announced an additional $1 billion over four years from 2024-25 to 2027-28 to stabilize funding for Reaching Home. This includes $50 million to accelerate community-level reductions in homelessness.

over 9 years to address homelessness. Budget 2024 announced an additional over four years from 2024-25 to 2027-28 to stabilize funding for Reaching Home. This includes to accelerate community-level reductions in homelessness. Budget 2024 also announced $250 million over two years, starting in 2024-25, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness. This initiative envisions working with provinces and territories to cost-match federal investments.

