MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing over $400 million in 11 infrastructure projects, including three in Montréal, to make public transit greener across Quebec.

First, more than $200.5 million will be used to electrify the St-Laurent ($106.7 million) and Anjou ($93.7 million) transport centers through the acquisition and installation of electrical equipment that will allow the installation of several dozen charging points. In total, 148 charging points will be installed at the St-Laurent transport center, and 132 will be installed at the Anjou transport centre.

An investment of more than $83.2 million will go towards the partial electrification of the Legendre transport centre, allowing the installation of 72 charging positions for buses. This project includes technical studies, the acquisition and commissioning of equipment and infrastructure, as well as the expansion of premises for electrical equipment, the modernization of infrastructure such as the fire protection system and telecommunications rooms, the reinforcement of the building structure, and the connection to the existing generator.

The federal investments announced today will also be used to fund electrification projects at transit authority garages and operations centres across the province, notably in Longueuil, Lévis, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, and Saguenay.

"Transitioning to electric public transit buses represents a significant step in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and helping integrate environmentally friendly technologies in the transportation sector. We will continue working with partners across the country to reduce carbon emissions and advance a more sustainable transportation system."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our vision of Canada's future is one of modern, green cities, adapted to the needs of families and citizens. That's why our government has made historic investments to make public transit more accessible, reliable and efficient across the country. These new investments will modernize the infrastructure and equipment of electric bus fleets across Quebec, while helping to reduce air pollution."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada, Quebec Lieutenant, and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie

The federal government is investing $400,153,607 in these projects through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF).

in these projects through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solutions, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

The ZETF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

