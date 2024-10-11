Federal government invests in development of Chicoine Street area in Vaudreuil-Dorion

VAUDREUIL-DORION, QC, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Vaudreuil-Dorion residents will have access to more safe active transportation options after an investment of $2,464,200 from the federal government.

The project involves redeveloping rue Chicoine between route De Lotbinière and rue Trudeau, adding sidewalks, one-way bicycle paths separated from the roadway, pedestrian-friendly lighting and vegetation over a distance of 1.4 km. These new developments are designed to make the street safer, more accessible and more pleasant for pedestrians and cyclists.

By giving more space to active travel and public spaces, the street will become a more user-friendly place, facilitating walking and cycling, while enhancing the quality of life and environment of the neighbourhood.

Quotes

"We are proud to contribute to the development of the Rue Chicoine area in Vaudreuil-Dorion. The redevelopment of sidewalks and bicycle paths will improve safety and quality of life for citizens, and is also part of a vision of revitalization. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference to their everyday lives."

Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil-Soulanges, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"On behalf of the municipal council of the City of Vaudreuil-Dorion, I would like to thank the Government of Canada for this financial assistance of $2,464,200 under the Active Transportation Fund. These developments will facilitate and secure the movements of citizens in the area, particularly the students attending the new Échos high school. We are proud of our network of multi-use paths and lanes, which, with the addition of this segment, will offer over 66 km of urban infrastructure by 2025. This component is part of a municipal project to redevelop Chicoine Street, valued at over $14 million, which also includes roadwork and underground infrastructure. These new developments will support the transformation of the area in line with the vision of the Harwood Special Planning Program and the strategic planning for 2020 > 2025, where the desire to revitalize this sector is clearly expressed."

Guy Pilon, Mayor of Vaudreuil-Dorion

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,464,200 in this project under the Active Transportation Fund , and the municipal contribution amounts to $1,839,065 .

in this project under the Active Transportation Fund , and the municipal contribution amounts to . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Starting in 2026-2027, the new Canadian Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion per year in ongoing funding to address local public transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

per year in ongoing funding to address local public transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF addresses community needs through investments in public transit and active transportation in three areas: Agreements for metropolitan regions, Base Funding, and Targeted Funding.

Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; France Lavoie, Communications Director, Ville de Vaudreuil-Dorion, 450-455-3371 poste 2071, [email protected]