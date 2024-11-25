WHITEHORSE, YT, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and territorial governments are investing more than $4.1 million in the planning and design for a new recreation centre in Dawson City and upgrades to air ventilation systems in municipal buildings in Watson Lake.

The City of Dawson Council has approved the preliminary design concept and the design plan will form part of the submission for the construction phase of this project. The new facility will provide residents and visitors with a variety of year-round fitness and activity opportunities. Amenities will include an NHL-sized skating rink and two curling rinks, along with additional recreational spaces, office space, and a canteen.

Funding will also go towards upgrading three municipal buildings in Watson Lake to improve the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. This replaces outdated air handling systems with modern equipment that meets current standards, installs new ventilation controls, and upgrades the buildings' heating and air conditioning to improve air quality and energy efficiency.

Quotes

"It's essential for Northerners to have reliable and modern facilities for their daily activities, including work and recreation. The planning and design of the new Dawson City Recreation Centre is an exciting step forward, enhancing community well-being by providing a space for physical activity and social interaction. Upgrades to the air ventilation systems in Watson Lake municipal buildings also mark an important measure to improve energy efficiency. Both improvements will greatly support the overall health, happiness, and vitality of the community."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is thrilled to support new infrastructure projects in Dawson City and Watson Lake. Recreation centres play an important role in creating healthy, vibrant spaces where people can gather, connect, and stay active. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for their funding and ongoing support for the North."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

"The Dawson City Recreation Centre is a significant project for the health and well being of the community and represents a collaborative effort by the community, the municipality, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation, the Yukon government and the federal government. We are excited to see the project move forward and thankful to all involved."

Paul Robitaille, Manager of City of Dawson's Parks and Recreation Department

"The Town of Watson Lake is thrilled to receive funding from Canada's Investing in Infrastructure Program to upgrade our HVAC systems across various facilities. This essential investment will not only enhance the energy efficiency of our buildings but also significantly improve air quality and comfort for our residents. In a post-pandemic world, it is more important than ever to ensure that our municipal spaces are safe and healthy for everyone. This funding underscores our commitment to fostering a healthier community."

Her Worship, Lauren Hanchar, Mayor of Watson Lake

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $1,275,000 under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program towards the Dawson City Recreation Centre Planning project. The Government of Yukon is contributing $425,000 .

under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program towards the Dawson City Recreation Centre Planning project. The Government of is contributing . The federal government is also contributing $2,452,000 under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program towards the Watson Lake Municipal Buildings HVAC Upgrades project.

under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program towards the Watson Lake Municipal Buildings HVAC Upgrades project. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Including today's announcement, a number of projects have been announced under the following streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in Yukon : More than 13 infrastructure projects under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream, with a total federal contribution of over $25 million and a total territorial contribution of almost $12 million . More than 18 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, with a total federal contribution of more than $140 million and a total territorial contribution of nearly $39 million . 5 infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, with a total federal contribution of more than $24 million and a total territorial contribution of more than $4.6 million .

Infrastructure Program in :

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

