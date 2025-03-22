OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced a federal investment of more than $153.8 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program to support 70 projects across multiple regions in Canada. This investment will help create energy-efficient, climate-resilient, and accessible community spaces that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the transition to net-zero building standards.

For families, these initiatives mean access to safer, healthier, and more welcoming public spaces, where children can play, learn, and grow. Community hubs, recreational centers, and cultural spaces will become more vibrant, fostering social connections and a sense of belonging. By supporting local job creation and economic growth, these projects will provide new opportunities, strengthening communities for generations to come.

Through investments in sustainability and accessibility, these projects align with Canada's commitment to building a more equitable future—one where every person regardless of age, ability, or background has the opportunity to succeed and every community can reach its full potential.

Quotes

"Canada is committed to reducing emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and building resilient spaces that benefit all Canadians."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous communities and environmental assessment obligations.

