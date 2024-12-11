Federal government invests in 18 innovative research projects to support housing and infrastructure needs

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing $10 million for 18 applied research projects that explore specific, impactful ways to help Canada meet its housing and infrastructure needs.

From building a national housing data platform, to studying the impacts of transit investments on low-income and racialized communities, to combatting youth homelessness, these projects aim to generate innovative, practical solutions to the housing and infrastructure challenges faced by Canadian communities.

For example, Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, is advancing studies of 3D concrete printing technology to build more durable housing and infrastructure by conducting large-scale proof-of-concept tests. 5468796 Architecture in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is aiming to identify and leverage under-utilized land and building assets of non-government organizations to support new affordable housing development.

A Vancouver, British Columbia-based advisory firm, Light House Sustainability, is studying the feasibility of relocating homes to Northern regions, directly tackling the housing crisis in underserved areas by making more homes available for communities. In Quebec City, Quebec, the Vivre en Ville project is developing a decision-support tool for municipalities to assess the potential of urban redevelopment, including analysis of the opportunity costs of under-utilization of parking lots, to increase housing supply while containing urban sprawl.

"These important projects will support innovative solutions that will help build more critical infrastructure and housing, faster across Canada."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

In 2019, Infrastructure Canada launched the Research and Knowledge Initiative (RKI) contributions funding program, which aims to strengthen the evidence base on public infrastructure and communities in Canada .

. To date, the RKI has supported projects such as: $6 million for twelve projects selected through its first call for proposals under the theme of "Cultivating Community Data and Research to Inform Public Infrastructure Decision-making." Learn more about the twelve projects. Approximately $4 million to support two projects: the Data for Canadian Cities Pilot and the Infrastructure Assessment methodology project.



