QUEBEC CITY, March 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada is announcing an additional federal contribution of more than $1.1 billion to help complete the Quebec City tramway and Montréal Metro Blue line extension projects. These investments in critical infrastructure are essential to help build the strongest economy in the G7.

These two major projects will improve mobility in Quebec City and the Montréal metropolitan area, promote sustainable mobility, support urban and economic development and consolidate the public transit network in these two major Quebec cities. They will also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and thus strengthen climate resilience.

Quebec City Tramway (TramCité)

This project involves the construction of a 19 km 100% electric tramway line, including approximately 1.9 km underground. Work includes the universally accessible construction of 29 stations, five interchanges, two park-and-ride facilities, an operations and maintenance centre, two centralized control stations, a fleet of around 30 cars and related works, including the construction or modification of engineering structures, as well as landscaping and the installation of street furniture. The vehicles will be powered by a hybrid overhead contact line and batteries.

A federal contribution of over $1.1 billion had already been approved in July 2019. The Government of Canada is increasing its contribution to the project by $332.3 million for a total federal contribution of over $1.4 billion.

Montréal Metro Blue line extension

The project includes five new metro stations in a tunnel spanning some six kilometers, two bus terminals, an underground pedestrian tunnel, a mezzanine pedestrian link and various operational infrastructure elements. Commissioning of these metro stations is scheduled for 2031.

The federal government had initially committed to contribute more than $1.3 billion to the Blue line extension project. Today, the federal government is announcing that it will increase its contribution to the project by more than $650 million to just over $1.9 billion.

In addition, the federal government is also announcing an investment of $202.8 million in the train control system project, which will replace the current fixed block train control system with a technology-based system for the entire Montréal Metro Blue line, including its extension.

Quotes



"Our government believes in public transit. We are committed to improving and expanding public transit infrastructure across Canada. Close collaboration between federal, provincial and municipal governments is essential to achieving this goal."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By supporting these two major projects, we will improve access to modern, efficient public transit, which will reduce congestion, reduce air pollution, stimulate economic development and create thousands of jobs in Montreal and Quebec City. Since 2015, we've supported more than 2,000 public and active transportation projects across the country, and acted to make life easier for families while protecting the environment."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada, Quebec Lieutenant, and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie

"Quebec City remains the only city of comparable size in the country not yet to benefit from a modern public transit system. With the support of the Government of Canada, the TramCité project will rectify this situation. In addition to offering fast, reliable, comfortable and economical transportation, it will help reduce traffic congestion, stimulate new housing construction and create thousands of good jobs for the citizens of the Quebec City region."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec

"Like every other major city in the country, Quebec City deserves a modern transportation network that will facilitate mobility and improve everyone's quality of life. I'm proud that our government has been a partner from the very beginning."

Joel Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

Quick Facts

Federal government funding for these projects comes from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Funding to support the TramCité project comes from an envelope set aside for Quebec under the ICIP. It is administered within the framework of the integrated bilateral agreement on this program between the governments of Canada and Quebec .

under the ICIP. It is administered within the framework of the integrated bilateral agreement on this program between the governments of and . Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada helps address the complex challenges Canadians face every day, from rapid urban growth and climate change to environmental threats to water and land.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]