WHITBY, ON, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The 55+ Recreation Centre will be rejuvenated thanks to a federal investment of nearly $800,000.

Announced by Member of Parliament Ryan Turnbull and Mayor Elizabeth Roy, the investment will enhance energy efficiency and increase accessibility at the 55+ Recreation Centre.

The project will upgrade key equipment at the facility, resulting in a more comfortable experience for staff and users, reduced energy costs and emissions, and an improved ability to meet the needs of changing activities at the centre. Equipment upgrades will include new air handling units, rooftop unit condensers, replacement of hot water tanks, and building automation system upgrades.

Work will also enhance the Customer Service Desk, improving accessibility. The installation of high-efficiency windows will reduce heat loss and improve energy efficiency. Exterior halide lights will be replaced with LEDs to further reduce energy requirements at the facility.

The 55+ Recreation Centre supports senior residents to engage in social and physical activities. Improvements for this facility will help to make the facility more inclusive and accessible for users of all ages, while extending its lifespan and reducing its impact on the environment.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Quotes

"Community spaces like the Whitby 55+ Recreation Centre are essential hubs for connecting, pursuing interests, and staying active, healthy and engaged in the community. I'm so pleased to be able to secure another federal investment in our community of up to $798,486 from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. With this investment the Government of Canada is ensuring that this facility remains accessible, energy-efficient, and sustainable for years to come. Working together with the Town, we are delivering for Whitby!"

Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Whitby

"The 55+ Recreation Centre is one of Whitby's most valued community spaces. This investment through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings fund will help us make energy retrofits and accessibility improvements that ensure the facility remains a sustainable, inclusive, and welcoming space. Thank you to Whitby MP Ryan Turnbull and the federal government for recognizing the importance of this project and investing in our community."

Her Worship Elizabeth Roy, Mayor of the Town of Whitby

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $798,486 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Town of Whitby is providing $297,121 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The is providing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 40.2%and greenhouse gas emissions by more than 18 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

