HAY RIVER, NT, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Four communities in the Northwest Territories will see improvements to their transportation infrastructure after an investment of $13,908,056 from the federal government.

This was announced by MP Michael McLeod and Mayor of the Town of Hay River Kandis Jameson.

The Town of Hay River is regularly impacted by springtime flooding of the Hay River. This project will raise Airport Road and the water plant's access road to reduce impact. Furthermore, paving the most at-risk section of the road with asphalt and installing water draining infrastructure will improve its resilience to flooding and associated damage. This project will assist in protecting vital infrastructure, reducing damage to properties, and ensuring the safety and stability of the community.

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Additional projects include the major rehabilitation of Fort Liard's access road, the construction of a multipurpose trail around Thebacha Recreational Area in Fort Smith, and the purchase of a wheelchair accessible passenger vehicle to provide on-demand transportation services in Fort Simpson and surrounding communities. These projects aim to improve the health, connectivity and safety of these communities.

Quotes

"We are proud to invest in these four projects that will support transportation projects across four communities and help people get around in an easier, safer, and healthier way."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of the Northwest Territories welcomes this investment in the Liard Access Road Rehabilitation project, which will ensure safer and more reliable access for the residents of Fort Liard. This project is about more than just improving infrastructure; it opens up new opportunities for Northerners, connecting communities and people while supporting economic development in the region. We are grateful to the federal government for their partnership and continued commitment to strengthening transportation networks in our territory."

Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Infrastructure, Government of the Northwest Territories

"The spring flooding of the Hay River has long been a challenge for our community, but today, we are taking another significant step to protect our infrastructure, our homes, and our residents. Raising Airport Road will make a key area of our town more resilient to flooding and protect essential services. This project is not just about safeguarding our community today — it's about building a stronger, more sustainable Hay River for the future."

Kandis Jameson, Mayor of the Town of Hay River

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,631,056 through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), $10,000,000 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), $192,000 through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and $85,000 through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), for a total federal investment of $13,908,056 . Partners are contributing $18,168 to their respective projects.

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF)

Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, with over $2.77 billion announced for more than 105 DMAF infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, with over announced for more than 105 DMAF infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure, launched as part of the National Adaptation strategy and Adaptation Action Plan, will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: The Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; A roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.



Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP)

The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, over 30 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in the Northwest Territories , with a total federal contribution of more than $160 million and a total territorial contribution of more than $10.6 million .

Active Transportation Fund (ATF)

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. The ATF is being launched as part of CPTF's Targeted Funding.

The Active Transportation Fund invests in projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

Applications are currently being accepted under the Active Transportation Fund's Capital Project stream, until February 26, 2025 . Eligible Indigenous recipients have until April 9, 2025 to apply .

. Eligible Indigenous recipients have until . The federal government also recently launched its new Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada , and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF)

The federal government is investing $85,000 through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund and Liidlii Kue First Nation is contribution $10,168 to purchase a vehicle to provide on-demand transportation services in Fort Simpson and surrounding communities in the Northwest Territories .

through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund and Liidlii Kue First Nation is contribution to purchase a vehicle to provide on-demand transportation services in and surrounding communities in the . The RTSF supports the development and expansion of locally driven transit solutions, by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern Communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

Through the Capital stream, eligible applicants can apply for a federal contribution of up to $10 million to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations) for a new or an expanded transit system. Applications must be submitted by March 4, 2025 , and April 8, 2025 , from Indigenous applicants.

to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations) for a new or an expanded transit system. Applications must be submitted by , and , from Indigenous applicants. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

