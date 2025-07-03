WHITEHORSE, YT, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The City of Whitehorse will improve their transit system thanks to a combined investment of over $7.8 million from the federal and territorial governments.

Ten 40-foot fully accessible buses will be added to the existing fleet in Whitehorse between 2026 and 2028. The City's current fleet consists of 15 low-floor accessible buses that were purchased between 2008 and 2023. New buses will ensure efficiency and maintain service levels while helping to meet the needs of the growing city for residents and visitors. The additional buses will allow opportunities to improve routes, ensure unexpected maintenance can be accommodated, and will maximize the service life of the fleet for the city.

"Expanding the transit fleet in Whitehorse will provide people with more reliable and efficient service for their daily commuting and travel. By increasing accessibility, improving service levels and improving routes, our government is able to support a growing city with sustainable public transit infrastructure into the future."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for Yukon

"Through this joint investment, we're delivering on our commitment to strengthen transit and active transportation options in partnership with the City of Whitehorse. Thank you to the Government of Canada for their continued support in building vibrant, sustainable, and connected Yukon communities."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services

"We are pleased to be working in partnership with the Governments of Canada and Yukon to bolster our transit fleet. Whitehorse is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada and enhancing public transit is key to ensuring the sustainable growth of our community. In recent years, our efforts to enhance transit services has led to record levels of ridership. This funding will ensure we can continue to build on that success and meet the growing needs of our community."

His Worship Kirk Cameron, Mayor of Whitehorse

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $5,894,443 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Yukon is investing $1,965,481 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing . Including today's announcement, eight infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $9.8 million and a total territorial contribution of almost $3.3 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of almost . The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

