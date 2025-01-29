CANMORE, AB, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Two projects will complete upgrades to local transit and active transportation infrastructure after an investment of more than $5.9 million from the federal and provincial governments and the Town of Canmore.

One project will construct sidewalks, bicycle paths, transit stops, and pedestrian crossings along the Bow Valley Trail in Canmore. These infrastructure improvements will help pedestrians, cyclists, and commuters travel more safely, maintaining a further degree of separation from vehicles and improving connectivity in the area.

A second project will upgrade existing bus stops and construct new stops for both regional and local transit systems throughout Canmore. It will similarly perform upgrades to sidewalks and pathway connections, facilitating access to transit options for users.

These projects will support the town's goals to increase transit ridership by 20% annually and for 40% of trips to be taken by foot, bicycle, or bus on a typical summer day by 2030. Increasing the safety and availability of vehicular alternatives will also help ease congestion and reduce collisions.

Quotes

"Investing in transit and active transportation is about strengthening our communities and protecting our environment. Safer, more accessible alternatives to driving help reduce emissions while making it easier for Canadians to get where they need to go. Our government remains committed to building stronger connections and a greener future for everyone."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Alberta's government is proud to support this project that will improve transit access in Canmore. These projects will enhance connectivity for Canmore residents and are a great example of the success we can achieve when all levels of government work together on shared priorities."

Ric McIver, Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs

"We are extremely grateful for the support from Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, which is helping us enhance transportation options in Canmore. Over the past decade, we've been transforming our network to make walking, biking, and taking transit safer and more convenient. The projects supported by this funding further our bold vision for a safe, sustainable, and accessible transportation system that benefits everyone in our community."

Mayor Sean Krausert, Town of Canmore

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,893,028 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Alberta is investing $2,919,000 and Canmore is contributing $1,172,972 .

Infrastructure Program. The Government of Alberta is investing $2,919,000 and is contributing . Including today's announcement, 20 infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Alberta , with a total federal contribution of more than $1.9 billion and a total provincial contribution of more than $2.03 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solutions, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro-Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

