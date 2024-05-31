MARKHAM, ON , May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - A safe and reliable place to call home is the foundation for building a life that people want and deserve. The Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, and The Regional Municipality of York marked the opening of 265 affordable apartments for seniors in Markham.

Unionville Commons is located at 4310 Highway 7 East, is a mix of eight and 12- storey buildings. Universally accessible, the project addresses significant challenges that can impact seniors such as physical, social, and emotional isolation as well as physical and cognitive barriers. Identified as a key action in York Region's Plan to Support Seniors, the upcoming seniors hub and community centre on the first floor will provide services to support the health and well-being of senior residents as well as the wider community.

A breakdown of funding for the community housing project includes:

$10.4 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF)

from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $10.9 million from the Canada – Ontario Investment in Affordable Housing Extension (IAH-E) agreement

from the – Ontario Investment in Affordable Housing Extension (IAH-E) agreement $7.8 million from the Canada – Ontario Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF)

from the – Ontario Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF) $51.2 million from The Regional Municipality of York

Construction on the project was completed last summer and residents started moving in in March 2023.

Investments like this aim to improve living conditions and well being for families and individuals, while ensuring a higher quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes:

"The Unionville Commons will bring more affordable and supportive housing to senior citizens in Markham who need a stable roof over their heads. The federal government remains committed to working with our partners to develop and implement solutions for those who need it the most. Thanks to this collaborative effort, more seniors will now have a safe and affordable place they can call home." – Paul Chiang, Member of Parliament for Markham—Unionville and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This funding will not only provide the affordable housing that Markham seniors need, but also build a community in which they can thrive. We've heard across the province that we need to match housing with wraparound services so that residents have the resources and help they need to unleash a better future. Our government will continue to work closely with our federal and municipal partners because we know that collaboration is key to solving the housing supply crisis." – Paul Calandra, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"This project delivers essential affordable housing for the senior residents of our community. The inclusion of social hubs within the building is particularly important for maintaining the well-being of our aging population. This initiative is a key part of Ontario's plan to increase affordable housing, contributing to our goal of building at least 1.5 million new homes by 2031." – Billy Pang, Member of Provincial Parliament for Markham-Unionville

"Housing is the foundation of strong, caring, safe communities. York Regional Council remains committed to supporting the creation of complete communities with a full range of housing options and services to support residents at all ages and stages. It takes all levels of government to create affordable housing. Thanks to generous investments from our federal and provincial partners, York Region is increasing the supply of affordable rental options, helping more seniors find safe, secure and affordable housing." – Wayne Emmerson, Chairman and CEO, The Regional Municipality of York

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. With support from the Government of Canada and Province of Ontario, York Region and its housing company, Housing York Inc., are working hard to increase the supply of new affordable, purpose-built rental housing beyond the normal rate of growth. We all play a role in supporting the housing needs of residents and together, we are making a positive difference." – John Taylor, Town of Newmarket Mayor, Chair of Housing York Inc.

"Affordable housing is one of the greatest challenges we are facing today. As Canada's most diverse community, the City of Markham is dedicated to building a socially cohesive and inclusive community for all. With this funding from the federal and provincial governments, 265 affordable rental apartments are providing seniors in the City of Markham with safe, secure homes where they can age in place and continue to contribute to the vibrancy of their community." – Frank Scarpitti, City of Markham Mayor

Quick facts:

The announcement was made by Paul Chiang , Member of Parliament for Markham—Unionville, alongside Paul Calandra , Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Billy Pang , Member of Provincial Parliament for Markham - Unionville , Michael Chan , Deputy Mayor of the City of Markham , Iain Lovatt , Mayor of the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, and Wayne Emmerson , Chairman and CEO, The Regional Municipality of York .

, Member of Parliament for Markham—Unionville, alongside , Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, , Member of Provincial Parliament for - , , Deputy Mayor of the , , Mayor of the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, and , Chairman and CEO, The Regional Municipality of . The Affordable Housing Fund is part of the federal government's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is part of the federal government's , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. As of December 31, 2023 , the federal government has committed over $8.17 billion to support the creation of over 32,000 units and the repair of over 155,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

, the federal government has committed over to support the creation of over 32,000 units and the repair of over 155,000 units through the As of December 31, 2023 , the federal government has committed over $42.99 billion to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

, the federal government has committed over to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF) and Investment in Affordable Housing Extension (IAH-E) programs are joint federal-provincial programs that funded the creation and repair of affordable housing. They also provided down payment assistance for homeownership and rental assistance to families and individuals in need.

