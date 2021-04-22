Eid festivals are greeted with celebration, as they coincide with the completion of two practices of religious and cultural significance – Eid al-Fitr heralds the end of the fast held during the holy month of Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha follows the annual Hadj pilgrimage to the holy Kaaba shrine in Mecca. Gratitude and appreciation for community and greater humanity are central to both events. Thanks are expressed through communal prayers and feasts, family visits, and acts of kindness and charity to others – particularly the less fortunate.

A luminous night sky viewed through a latticed window is the focus of this year's design by Context Creative. The crescent moon, a highly recognizable symbol of Islam, alludes to the fact that both festivals begin with the sighting of a new moon. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the domestic rate Permanent™ stamp is available in a booklet of 10 and on an Official First Day Cover, which are available at canadapost.ca/shop.

