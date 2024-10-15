CGI founder receives the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award for his monumental impact on the IT industry

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Traditional territories of the Kanien'kehà:ka, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, Huron-Wendat, Abenaki and Anishinaabeg — Serge Godin, Founder and Executive Chairman of CGI, was presented with a EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Québec 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable contributions to the Canadian economy and the global IT industry. EY proudly recognized Godin at the Québec awards show on October 9 in Montréal.

Luc Charbonneau, Zahid Fazal, Serge Godin and Daniel Baer (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"Serge exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives growth, lives outside the box and disrupts with purpose," says Daniel Baer, FCPA, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "As a business innovator, his story is an inspiration for today's and future entrepreneurs."

Godin founded CGI in 1976 at the age of 26 and it has since grown into one of the largest independent IT and consulting services firms in the world. It operates across 40 countries, providing high-end IT and business consulting, systems integration, managed process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI's success reflects Godin's commitment to client proximity and his relentless pursuit of excellence. His forward-thinking in the early days of computing has allowed the company to stay ahead of the curve, continuously adapting to the evolving needs of the market and expanding its global footprint.

"Serge's legacy is one of trailblazing innovation, sustainable and ethical business, and a commitment to positive societal change," shares Zahid Fazal, CPA, EY Canada Managing Partner, Assurance. "He's made a permanent mark globally, elevating a Quebec-based company to international prominence and profoundly influencing lives, companies and societies worldwide."

The Entrepreneur Of The Year® Lifetime Achievement Award goes beyond recognizing business success; it honours philanthropy and the mentorship that renews Canada's economic ecosystem. Under Godin's guidance, CGI has made a significant societal impact by embedding environmental stewardship, community engagement and ethical practices in its core. Through initiatives like the Godin Family Foundation, Godin has further extended his influence, fostering a brighter future for the next generation by supporting over 400 schools, hospitals and youth organizations

"His extensive understanding of the IT industry, combined with his philanthropic endeavours and visionary leadership, exemplify the essence of the Lifetime Achievement Award," adds Luc Charbonneau, CPA, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "We're honouring someone who's not just great at business but also genuinely makes life better for people in our communities and across the country."

