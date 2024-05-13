Current Chair and CEO Jad Shimaly transitions to EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples – EY is pleased to announce Alycia Calvert as Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Canadian firm effective 1 July 2024. Calvert replaces outgoing Chair and CEO Jad Shimaly as he transitions to EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service.

"Her leadership and influence will deliver tremendous value for our people and clients," shares Shimaly. Post this EY is pleased to announce Alycia Calvert as Chair and CEO of the Canadian firm effective 1 July 2024. (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"The work EY does to ignite positive change, address complex issues, and advance social and economic growth in Canada and beyond is inspiring," says Calvert. "I'm honoured to have the opportunity to advance our purpose and create a lasting impact for our people, clients and communities."

Calvert has been with EY for more than 25 years and a member of the EY Canada Executive Committee for ten years, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer where she was responsible for achieving long-term value and sustainable growth for the Canadian business across service lines, functions and geographies. Previously, Calvert served as Managing Partner for Markets and Accounts, as well as Managing Partner for the Tax practice. In 2018, she was recognized as a Fellow by CPA Ontario.

Throughout her career, Calvert has helped clients across sectors understand the implications arising from evolving dynamics and how to maximize opportunities for growth — leading large multinational organizations through complex tax issues and transformative transactions.

"Alycia is a visionary with deep expertise on the risks and opportunities shaping the business agenda of Canada's corporate sector," shares Shimaly. "Her leadership and influence will deliver tremendous value for our people and clients, delivering innovative solutions that address today's evolving issues."

As the Global Managing Partner – Client Service, Shimaly will focus on quality, growth and go-to-market across all four EY service lines, ensuring consistency of delivery and teaming across the organization.

Shimaly began his EY career in Cleveland in 2000, relocated to Toronto in 2001 and made Partner in 2007. He served as Managing Partner of the Canadian Consulting practice and as a member of the Canadian Executive Committee before becoming Chair and CEO in 2018.

Through his tenure as EY Canada Chair and CEO, Shimaly has overseen the successful implementation of numerous initiatives that have helped the firm achieve year-over-year growth. Key initiatives include the EY Americas Mining & Metals Centre of Excellence, the Entrepreneurs Access Network program, a made-in-Canada Global alliance with Shopify, building an Accessibility & Neuroinclusion practice and, most recently, receiving Silver level certification from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

"All these moments have allowed us to build trust with our clients and people, and to strengthen our brand in the market as a truly distinctive multidisciplinary organization," explains Shimaly. "I'm excited to continue on this journey — while bringing more Canada to the global stage."

EY Canada congratulates both Calvert and Shimaly on their new positions.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: Victoria McQueen, [email protected], 416 943 3141; Nicolette Addesa, [email protected], 4169413336; Dina Elshurafa, [email protected], 519 697 2694