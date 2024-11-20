Contributions shape the future with confidence for people, clients and communities

Evolving the EY.ai platform from a virtual assistant to a multi-award-winning ecosystem

Championing intersectionality with evolving benefits and wellbeing programs

Positively impacting 2.4 million lives in Canadian communities

TORONTO | TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT, THE ANISHNABEG, THE CHIPPEWA, THE HAUDENOSAUNEE AND THE WENDAT PEOPLES, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - EY Canada is proud to release the Impact Report 2024, showcasing the firm's contributions to shape the future with confidence for its people, clients and society through innovation, inclusion and sustainable growth.

View PDF EY Canada Impact Report 2024 - EN (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"At EY Canada, inclusivity and innovation go hand in hand to drive impactful change in all facets of our business," says Alycia Calvert, Chair and CEO at EY Canada. "By leveraging advanced AI, fostering diverse and inclusive workplaces and engaging in meaningful community initiatives, we're steadfast in our commitment to creating a better working world, where everyone has the opportunity to succeed."

Bringing the force of gen AI and strategic alliances to clients

EY Canada is bringing the full force of its global gen AI capabilities — including EY.ai — to Canadian clients. Since its launch, the EY.ai platform has evolved from a virtual assistant into a multi-award-winning ecosystem, supporting 212,000 regular monthly users around the world.

In parallel, the firm's distinctive alliance ecosystem — including partnerships with industry leaders like Microsoft, ServiceNow, Shopify and Snowflake — is further multiplying its capabilities and solutions to help clients harness data more effectively. This dedication to delivering deep expertise across service lines, sectors and alliances earned EY Canada 11 industry awards in FY24.

"We're not just investing in technology, we're investing in the future of our clients," shares Calvert. "Our EY.ai platform and strategic alliances are revolutionizing how businesses operate, driving transformative solutions that deliver real-world impact."

Empowering people through learning and inclusion

With over 1,500 internal learning sessions, EY Canada aims to provide equitable opportunities and technology-enabled experiences for employees to chart their own career journeys. "We believe in fostering a culture of continuous learning and development to create sustainable careers for the future," explains Calvert. "That includes recognizing and responding to everyone's diverse needs to ensure they have the opportunities, support and resources they need to thrive."

This past year, EY Canada deepened its investments in benefits and wellbeing programs that support diverse needs — from comprehensive menopause guides and $15,000 fertility treatment coverage to $25,000 for gender affirming care and a continuation of its existing $5,000 mental health benefit — empowering people to thrive in all aspects of life.

The firm's Business Resource Groups (BRGs) are also central to promoting inclusivity and allyship across the firm. These voluntary, employee-led networks aim to foster a diverse, inclusive workplace by providing networking, professional development and a variety of engagement opportunities. In FY24, the 11 Canadian BRGs witnessed a remarkable 304% year-over-year growth in membership.

Building stronger communities

The EY Ripples program — which connects employees with opportunities to support not-for-profits and social enterprises — positively impacted over 2.4 million lives through 25,000 volunteer hours on 50 pro-bono projects in the areas of environmental sustainability, education, entrepreneurship and equity.

Additionally, EY Canada celebrated 30 years of the Canadian EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards program, which has recognized 1,450 recipients to date. The program, coupled with the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network and Entrepreneurial Winning Women™, is helping to foster a diverse and innovative entrepreneurial ecosystem in Canada.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com/ca.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information, please contact: Jenna Ng Liet Hing, [email protected], +1 647 684 9998