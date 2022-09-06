Firm deepens resources and expertise in ESG to help clients navigate the energy transition

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - EY Canada is pleased to welcome AFARA and its team of multidisciplinary consultants to the firm to deepen existing resources and expertise in sustainability, and environment, social and governance (ESG) services.

EY Canada deepens resources and expertise in ESG to help clients navigate the energy transition. (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"Businesses around the world are now embracing societal change and sustainable development as road maps to long-term success — and we are excited to play a role in that journey," says Kent Kaufield, Chief Sustainability Officer and ESG Markets Leader at EY Canada. "At the end of the day, sustainability is everybody's business. With AFARA, we look forward to helping clients build resilient, sustainable companies and economies, while furthering the energy transition."

With presence in Toronto and Calgary, AFARA provides leading public and private sector organizations with solutions — grounded in actionable insight — that make lasting improvements in sustainability performance.

"It's incredible to be joining an organization so focused on culture, values and solving some of the world's most meaningful, complex problems," says Dan Zilnik, President at AFARA. "Both EY and AFARA have track records of helping clients navigate their ESG journeys as they work towards setting, meeting and reporting on key targets that build trust with stakeholders and capital markets. There is no doubt that we are about to accelerate and magnify our combined impact by joining forces. This is such an exciting milestone."

For nearly 20 years, EY teams have built a legacy in providing sustainability and ESG services. Now, with AFARA joining the EY-Parthenon practice, the firm will provide clients with enhanced end-to-end services that address the increasing ESG challenges organizations face today.

"From setting greenhouse gas reduction targets, to turning carbon dioxide pollution into valuable products and scaling up transformational recycling technologies, we're helping leaders reframe their sustainability strategy to help protect and create value for business, people, society and the world, " says Dave Rogers, Canadian Strategy Leader at EY-Parthenon. "This investment is a testament to firm's commitment to accelerating climate action, and empowering its people and clients do the same."

In 2021, EY delivered on its goal to became carbon negative globally, a significant step toward achieving its ambition of becoming net zero by 2025. And earlier this year, EY, in association with Hult International Business School, announced a fully accredited, free Masters in Sustainability for all EY people.

EY is recognized as a leading provider of ESG consulting services. Research and advisory firm, Verdantix, ranked EY as a leader for ESG services and sustainability consulting services in its latest report, Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Consulting 2022.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: Victoria McQueen, [email protected],416 943 3141