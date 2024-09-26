MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing efforts to deliver the best possible customer experience and serve Quebecers in all regions, Videotron proudly announces the expansion of its wireless subscription area to the Gaspésie and Côte-Nord regions and a stronger presence in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. Residents of Sept-Îles, Baie-Comeau, Port-Cartier, Gaspé, Matane, Chandler, Rimouski, Amqui and Sayabec, among others, can now subscribe to Videotron's wireless services.

"We are proud to bring Videotron's exceptional service and innovative, competitively priced plans to even more Quebecers," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "As we continue expanding our telecommunications services across Canada, our commitment to fostering competition for the benefit of Quebecers remains stronger than ever, as this new regional rollout clearly demonstrates."

This expansion was made possible by partnership agreements signed under the CRTC's Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) regime. See the list of the main new subscription areas.

New local retail outlets

Residents of the Côte-Nord and Bas Saint-Laurent regions who wish to subscribe to Videotron's service can visit one of three new retail outlets in Sept-Îles, Baie-Comeau and Rimouski. The new Rimouski store is the second in that town and the third in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, a strong indication of Videotron's commitment to meeting the needs of its local customers.

People interested in subscribing to Videotron mobile services can also visit videotron.com to see the new subscription areas and attractive offers.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. With the acquisition of Freedom Mobile Inc., Videotron became Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron and Freedom had a combined total of 3,918,600 mobile lines. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron had 1,321,900 subscribers to its television service, 1,722,500 subscribers to its Internet service, and 643,400 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2024 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 18th time since 2006.

Follow us on the Web

Follow us on X

Read our latest news

SOURCE Videotron Ltd.

Media contact: [email protected]