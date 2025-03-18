STONEWALL, MB, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Increased transit services, improved accessible public transit, and expanded door-to-door electric vehicle transportation are coming to Manitoba thanks to a federal investment of over $3.9 million.

Funding will support the purchase of two electric buses, six charging platforms, 12 chargers, and garage upgrades in the Interlake region. These investments will enhance door-to-door transportation services for seniors and individuals with mobility challenges, improving accessibility and service reliability.

Teulon, Rockwood, and Woodlands will also benefit from funding to purchase a new mini-bus and an accessible van to replace aging vehicles. These upgrades will ensure the continued delivery of safe and reliable transit services, while enhancing accessibility and sustainability in the region.

Quotes

"Investing in accessible and sustainable public transit is critically important for connecting people to their communities and ensuring safe, reliable transportation—especially for seniors, individuals with mobility challenges, and residents in rural and remote areas. Our investments help address transit gaps and improve services to meet the needs of today and the future."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface—Saint Vital

"The Town of Stonewall and its Stonewall and Area Mobility Service (SAMS) partners were thrilled to receive this funding and are deeply grateful for the support from the federal government. The investment in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure will not only enable us to bolster and expand SAMS but also improve accessibility and sustainability for our residents and neighboring communities. This funding will make a significant difference in helping us to continue providing reliable, door-to-door transportation for those who need it most in the Interlake District."

Walter Badger, Councillor of the Town of Stonewall

"The Rural Transit Solutions Funding has allowed Teulon & District Handivan Service to replace two of our aging vehicles and keep us on the road transporting individuals who are mobility disadvantaged, including seniors, and people with various disabilities in Teulon and surrounding areas. This funding is vital for many handivan services throughout Canada to be able to replace aging vehicles and we are grateful for the federal government's dedication towards the multiple intakes they have offered through the Rural Transit Solution Fund."

Cherise Griffin, Chairperson of the Teulon & District Handivan Service

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3,976,981 in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

The RTSF supports the improvement and expansion of locally driven transit solutions, by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern Communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations).

Indigenous applications are currently being accepted under the RTSF's Capital Project stream, until April 8, 2025 . For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

On December 18, 2023, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada. Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

