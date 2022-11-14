Additional capacity will strengthen travel and business ties

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - From visiting friends and family to getting goods to markets around the world, Canadians rely on the aviation industry to provide diverse international air services. Expanding Canada's existing air transport relationships allow airlines to introduce more flight options and routings, which benefit passengers and businesses by providing greater choice and convenience.

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced the recent conclusion of an expanded air transport agreement between Canada and India. The expanded agreement allows designated airlines to operate an unlimited number of flights between the two countries. The previous agreement limited each country to 35 flights per week.

This significant move will allow airlines of Canada and India to better respond to the needs of the Canada-India air transport market. Going forward, officials of both countries will remain in contact to discuss further expansion of the agreement.

The new rights under the expanded agreement are available for use by airlines immediately.

Quotes

"The expanded air transport agreement between Canada and India is a positive development for air transport relations between our countries. We are pleased to expand this relationship with additional flexibility for airlines to serve this growing market. By making the movement of goods and people faster and easier, this expanded agreement will continue to facilitate trade and investment between Canada and India and help our businesses grow and succeed."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Canada's Minister of Transport

"The Canada-India economic relationship is built on deep-rooted people to people ties. With this expanded air transport agreement, we are facilitating even more exchanges of professionals, students, business people, and investors. As we strengthen our trade and investment relationship with India, we will continue building bridges like this that enable our entrepreneurs, workers, and businesses to access new opportunities."

The Honourable Mary Ng

Canada's Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Quick Facts

India is Canada's 4th largest international air transport market.

is 4th largest international air transport market. Canada's first air transport agreement with India was concluded in 1982, and was last expanded in 2011. This new agreement was reached under Canada's Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services.

first air transport agreement with was concluded in 1982, and was last expanded in 2011. This new agreement was reached under Blue Sky policy, which encourages long-term, sustainable competition and the development of international air services. The agreement gives Canadian air carriers access to Bangalore , Chennai , Delhi , Hyderabad , Kolkata , and Mumbai , and Indian air carriers access to Toronto , Montreal , Edmonton , Vancouver , and two additional points to be selected by India .

, , , , , and , and Indian air carriers access to , , , , and two additional points to be selected by . Other cities in both countries can be served indirectly through code-share services.

Rights for all-cargo services are already unrestricted.

Associated Link

Additional information on the Blue Sky policy

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Flickr to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055