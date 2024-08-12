MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - As Videotron and Freedom Mobile continue to expand their telecommunications brands and services across Canada, Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, is pleased to announce that two members of the management team who have distinguished themselves in recent years have been appointed to new positions. Effective today, Jean-François Lescadres becomes Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Videotron and Freedom Mobile, and Jean B. Péladeau becomes Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Videotron and Freedom Mobile.

"Jean-François Lescadres and Jean B. Péladeau are seasoned managers who have held various strategic positions over the years and played key roles in Quebecor's growth, particularly its success in establishing itself as Canada's fourth major mobile carrier," Mr. Péladeau said. "Their mission will be to successfully execute on our business plan and extend the reach of our brands by doing what it takes to stimulate the telecommunications market, while maintaining strict financial discipline. With the support of their teams at Videotron and Freedom Mobile, we will continue implementing competitive strategies to transform the Canadian wireless market and lower telecommunications prices for Canadians."

Jean-François Lescadres

Jean-François Lescadres brings a wealth of experience gained at Quebecor since 2003 to his duties as head of finance for Videotron and Freedom. He will also be responsible for the Retail Network. Recognized as a motivational leader, Mr. Lescadres has played an important role in Videotron's solid performance and value creation, while maintaining a strong focus on cost management. He drew on his expertise in strategic planning to spearhead many of the projects that have shaped Videotron over the years, including the launch of wireless telephony, the development of the retail network and, most recently, the acquisition of Freedom Mobile.

Jean B. Péladeau

Jean B. Péladeau has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Videotron and Freedom. He will apply his strategic skills to the important task of marketing all Videotron, Videotron Business, Fizz and Freedom products and building customer loyalty across Canada. His new duties will be in addition to his current responsibilities for Freedom Mobile's digital marketing, digital customer experience and branding teams.

Since joining Quebecor and its subsidiaries in 2010, Jean has developed expertise in telecommunications, advertising and digital performance. As Vice-President, Operational Convergence since 2021, he has been responsible for overseeing priority multi-sector strategies.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. With the acquisition of Freedom Mobile Inc., Videotron became Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron and Freedom had a combined total of 3,918,600 mobile lines. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron had 1,321,900 subscribers to its television service, 1,722,500 subscribers to its Internet service, and 643,400 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2024 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 18th time since 2006.

Follow us on the Web

Follow us on X

Read our latest news

SOURCE Videotron Ltd.

Media contact: [email protected]