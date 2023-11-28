EXCEL Gum's 'EXCEL Study Beats' campaign blends gum and ASMR to provide students with a unique and effective way to conquer 'examiety'

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - In a world where academic pressure and the challenges of studying have reached an all-time high, EXCEL® Gum, Canada's #1 gum brand made by Mars, has unveiled an initiative to address the study-related stress that plagues students at colleges and universities across the nation. Dubbed 'EXCEL Study Beats,' this program leverages the power of ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) and the soothing sounds of gum to transform study sessions into moments of tranquillity, conquering 'examiety.'

Just like their predecessors, Gen Z students actively seek ways to make studying and test-taking more manageable and enjoyable; however, in the digital era, a new star has risen – ASMR. A 2022 Ipsos survey1 reveals that a staggering 83% of Gen Z students have turned to platforms like YouTube to find soothing content, specifically tailored to help them relax. Among these, ASMR videos stand out as the most-watched format, with over 65 billion views in 2021 alone.

"At EXCEL Gum, we understand that studying can be a pivotal daily challenge for many," shared Barbara Cooper, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley Canada. "'EXCEL Study Beats' is the way we're trying to help, infusing the calming world of ASMR with the experience of enjoying our gum. This initiative is about providing students with a supportive ambiance, allowing them to embrace their study time in a more relaxed state. It's about creating a personal study rhythm in the midst of study pressures, and empowering students to feel confident as they navigate their paths to academic success."

Launching in collaboration with three prominent ASMR creators, Canada's #1 gum brand is bringing rhythmic chewing, satisfying soft pops from its blister pack and much more to YouTube, TikTok, and Spotify - the brand's first-ever streaming profile - ensuring students have access to year-round ASMR content that encapsulates calming aspects of its gum, from the rhythmic chewing to the satisfying pop of the blister pack and much more.

Influencers @asmrjas , @mashakatasonov and @kawaiimlln , renowned in the ASMR universe, will craft mesmerizing content on YouTube and TikTok, offering a delightful blend of ASMR experiences. They will also host live ASMR study sessions on TikTok, providing a soothing symphony of relaxation for students.

For those seeking relaxation during study sessions, visit EXCEL Gum's dedicated Spotify page to immerse themselves in the world of gum ASMR. For every stream, Mars will make a $1.00 donation (up to $25,000) to Food Banks Canada , a national charitable organization dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity by supporting a network of Provincial Associations, affiliate food banks and food agencies that work at the community level to relieve hunger. Don't forget to explore EXCEL Gum's partners' pages ( @asmrjas , @mashakatasonov and @kawaiimlln ) for their carefully curated ASMR content on YouTube and TikTok. Finally, mark your calendar for the brand's TikTok ASMR 'Study With Me' live sessions, starting November 30th.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, EXCEL®, KIND®, M&M'S®, MARS®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of this year made nearly two million visits to these organizations, according to our 2023 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

________________________________________ 1 On behalf of YouTube, Ipsos conducted an online survey of individuals aged 18-24 in U.S., U.K., AU, FR, DE, MX, IN, KOR, CAN, JP, BR, KSA, EGY, May 2022. n=5,722.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

For further information: Mars Canada: tamar.nersesi[email protected]; Middle Child LP: [email protected]