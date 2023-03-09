Excel Gum is helping give Canadian Breakthrough Musicians the confidence to feel red carpet ready as official JUNO Award sponsors

TORONTO, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - As a brand known for helping people feel confident, EXCEL® Gum is proud to be an official sponsor of The 2023 JUNO Awards. For over 30 years, EXCEL Gum has been helping Canadians prepare for life's special moments, whether it's for a night out with friends, a first date, or getting red carpet ready. Now, EXCEL Gum will be providing some of Canada's freshest faces in music with the finishing touches needed to style up and hit the red carpet with confidence at this year's JUNO Awards.

Leading up to the 52nd Annual JUNO Awards, EXCEL Gum is partnering with two nominees from the 'Breakthrough Artist of The Year' category, Rêve and Devon Cole , and 'Breakthrough Group of the Year' nominees Banx & Ranx to give them added confidence for their first JUNOS appearance.

Knowing confidence is key in moments that matter, stylist-to-the-stars, Amber Watkins, will also be working alongside one of Canada's biggest up-and-coming talents and style icons, Rêve, to ensure she finds her perfect look for the evening. Ahead of the show, the brand will be sending the up and coming artists the ultimate Confidence Care Package with everything needed to feel fresh and boost their confidence.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with EXCEL Gum and these Canadian nominees to get them ready for this exciting occasion," said Amber Watkins, Celebrity Stylist. "Hitting the red carpet or the stage can be a nerve-wracking experience, and finding a look you love is a great way to calm nerves and boost confidence. No look is complete, however, without a pack of EXCEL Gum, so that no matter what you're wearing, you feel fresh all night long."

To keep confidence going after the big win, the brand will also be sponsoring an EXCEL Gum Walk-Off Tunnel, a space backstage that artists will walk through after performing or winning an award to capture the moment they feel most confident.

"EXCEL Gum has been by Canadians' side for over 30 years, helping them feel fresh and confident during moments that matter," said Barbara Cooper, Marketing Director at Mars Wrigley Canada "With our JUNOS sponsorship, we are excited to find new ways to inspire confidence in some of the country's best music artists and help them feel ready for anything on their big night."

Artist partners will be sharing their journey leading up to The JUNO Awards on social media, and providing Canadians with an inside look at their 'styling up' ritual with EXCEL Gum. To learn more about the Breakthrough Artist of the Year nominees' journey to the JUNO Awards with EXCEL Gum follow @TheJUNO Awards or #JUNOS on social media, and tune into The 2023 JUNO Awards Broadcast on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 8:00 pm EDT.

