Every Step Counts - Toyota Releases its 2020 North American Environmental Report

Waste Reduction and Recycling: At Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC), team members developed a method for recycling the plastic resin waste used to mold front and rear bumpers by melting and returning the plastic resin, known as TSOP-7 to its original form without any degradation in quality. This process, which is regenerative by design, demonstrates a circular economy and has ensured that 100 percent of the scrap bumper material that leaves TMMC comes back to TMMC.





At Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC), team members developed a method for recycling the plastic resin waste used to mold front and rear bumpers by melting and returning the plastic resin, known as TSOP-7 to its original form without any degradation in quality. This process, which is regenerative by design, demonstrates a circular economy and has ensured that 100 percent of the scrap bumper material that leaves TMMC comes back to TMMC. Reduced absolute greenhouse gas emissions by nine percent in Fiscal Year 2020 compared to Fiscal Year 2019. This improvement is attributed to energy efficiency improvements, investments in renewable energy and changes in production volumes and model mix.





by nine percent in Fiscal Year 2020 compared to Fiscal Year 2019. This improvement is attributed to energy efficiency improvements, investments in renewable energy and changes in production volumes and model mix. New electrified product launches including the RAV4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid, Sienna Hybrid and Venza Hybrid. In keeping with our aim to offer an electrified version of our entire lineup by around 2025.

"At Toyota, it's imperative that we do our part to offer more sustainable solutions to our customers, while identifying ways to reduce our own impact on the environment - from infrastructure, to manufacturing, and beyond," said Stephen Beatty, Vice President, Corporate at Toyota Canada. "It's not enough to talk the talk – so we're very proud to 'walk the walk' alongside our valuable partners across Canada."

Toyota's North American environmental efforts are anchored to Toyota's Environmental Challenge 2050* and demonstrate respect for the planet by managing priority issues speciﬁc to Canada, the United States and Mexico, and engaging in outreach by promoting awareness, developing strategic partnerships and sharing know-how with business partners and other stakeholders to create positive change.

*Unveiled in September 2015, Toyota's Environmental Challenge 2050 consists of six goals that seek to make a game-changing contribution to some of the critical environmental issues facing the world today, including climate change, water scarcity, resource depletion, and species and habitat loss. Challenge 2050 was developed by Toyota Motor Corporation and applies to all Toyota affiliates globally.

To view the full report, click here.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over five million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is located in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Toronto and Vancouver. Toyota operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than eight million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. Recent investments at its facilities in Ontario will allow for increased production of the top-selling Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models.

To unsubscribe or update your profile, please send an email to [email protected].

Toyota Canada Inc. | 1 Toyota Place | Toronto, ON | M1H 1H9 | Canada

SOURCE Toyota Canada Inc.

For further information: including a full list of media contacts, digital images and product details please visit media.toyota.ca

Related Links

http://www.toyota.ca

