ET Canada Presents: Help India, a Fundraising Special Airing May 31 on Global

"My heart breaks for all those affected by the humanitarian crisis happening in India. I knew we had to do something to help, and find a way to bring Canadians together to lend our support," said ET Canada's Sangita Patel. "We are so grateful for all of the talented artists who are lending their voices to this special, helping us raise funds for those suffering in India right now."

ET Canada Presents: Help India opens with entertainment reporter Sangita Patel and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sitting down for a discussion on the global COVID-19 pandemic and how Canadians can lend their support. The special will also include interviews with a number of Canadian and international celebrities including comedian Russell Peters, award-winning actress Mindy Kaling, Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, (Never Have I Ever), award-winning musician and actor Nick Jonas, Canadian actor Rizwan Manji (Schitt's Creek), Indian film sensation Abhishek Bachchan, Canadian actress Sandy Sidhu (Nurses), television personality Anisha Ramakrishna (Family Karma), Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, Canadian actress Lisa Ray and Canadian entrepreneur and author Arlene Dickinson (Dragons' Den), Life & Purpose Coach and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Jay Shetty and plant-based recipe developer and fitness & well-being enthusiast Radhi Devlukia-Shetty.

India's fight against COVID-19 is far from over as it continues to register more new cases and new deaths each day than anywhere else in the world. Hospitals and funeral facilities remain overwhelmed, as the disease spreads rapidly from the cities to the rural areas, with limited access to testing and health care. Two recent cyclones are complicating prevention and treatment by forcing people out of their homes and into crowded shelters. Families have lost their livelihoods and are in need of food and emergency supplies.

"Canadians are generous in times of crisis, and they can make a difference by helping us provide urgently needed medical supplies, food and care to thousands of families affected by COVID-19 in India," stated Richard Morgan, Executive Director of the Humanitarian Coalition. "Corus and ET Canada are playing an invaluable role in enabling Canadians to respond, and we are grateful for their leadership."

With the help of some celebrity friends including LL Cool J (NCIS: Los Angeles), Nick Jonas (singer/songwriter), Archie Panjabi (Departure, The Good Wife), Victor Garber and Jewel Staite (Family Law), and Arisa Cox (Big Brother Canada), viewers will be encouraged to lend their support to the Humanitarian Coalition. All proceeds raised during ET Canada Presents: Help India will go towards supporting India's healthcare system with oxygen, ventilators and medication, promoting COVID-19 vaccinations and safe hygiene practices, ensuring food security and basic survival for vulnerable families, and much more.

Canadians looking to donate can do so online at together.ca , by phone at 1.855.461.2154, and can donate $20 by texting TOGETHER to 45678.

ET Canada airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on Global. For up-to-the-moment entertainment news, celebrity interviews and more, visit etcanada.com . Stream ET Canada live and on demand with STACKTV or the Global TV App.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

About ET Canada

Entertainment Tonight Canada is a Canadian Screen Award-winning, nationally syndicated entertainment news program hosted by Cheryl Hickey. Along with senior entertainment reporter Roz Weston, entertainment reporters Sangita Patel and Carlos Bustamante and correspondent Keshia Chanté, ET Canada brings viewers closer to the stars with exclusive interviews and specials with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

About The Humanitarian Coalition

The Humanitarian Coalition brings together leading aid organizations to provide Canadians with a simple and effective way to help during major international disasters. Member agencies join forces to mobilize media, businesses and individual Canadians to raise funds and respond to humanitarian crises. Together, we are saving more lives.

